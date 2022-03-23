Watch the 4 best Live Action Short Oscars speeches ever: Dear academy, the shorts need love, too [VIDEOS]

When the initial announcement was made that eight categories would be pre-taped and then edited into the 2022 Oscars broadcast, we all knew the short film categories — Best Live Action Short, Best Documentary Short and Best Animated Short — would be the first on the chopping block. While these projects are the least seen of all the Oscar nominees, the categories have given us some amazing moments over the years. So rather than wallow in our sadness about not seeing these doled out live, let’s take a look back at four of the best speeches from past Best Live Action Short winners. Hopefully the academy realizes soon that the short categories are something special and should be left alone.

Will any of this year’s five Best Live Action Short nominees give us OMG moments on the Oscar stage? They are: “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger), “The Dress” (Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki), “The Long Goodbye” (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed), “On My Mind” (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson) and “Please Hold” (K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse).

The presentation of Live Action Short in 1994 was memorable for many different reasons, mainly for the fact that we got a tie in that race. The first winner was “Trevor,” about a gay teenager who attempts suicide. The film would end up inspiring The Trevor Project, which still provides 24/7 support for LGBTQ youth in crisis. The other winner was “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life,” which made an Oscar winner of Peter Capaldi years before he would be known as Malcolm Tucker on “The Thick of It” or the 12th Doctor on “Doctor Who.”

In 2001, Ray McKinnon summed up to beauty of the category when he won for “The Accountant.” He described it as “a category that still allows for a person who is just burning to make a movie to load the camera in the back of his daddy’s old truck, gather up some talented dreamers and do it. And if the stars align and the fates conspire that person might find themselves standing right here at the good God Almighty Academy Awards!” It was also nice because we got to see Walton Goggins holding an Oscar.

2010 saw Luke Matheny win the category for his thesis project at NYU, “God of Love.” The first thing he said when he got on stage was, “I should have gotten a haircut,” referencing his very bushy hair. He then endeared himself to the audience even more when he thanked his mother in Wilmington for providing craft services during the shoot.

2011 saw a very moving moment occur when “The Shore” won this category. Terry George, who had lived through The Troubles in Northern Ireland, won the Oscar along with his daughter/producer, Oorlagh George. At first Terry noted, “Now I don’t have to wait for her wedding to tell the world how brilliant she is.” Then he paid tribute to the people of his home country “who after 30 years of war, sat down, negotiated a peace, and proved to the world that the Irish are great talkers.”

