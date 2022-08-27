Best Main Title Design: Will Emmy go to ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘Candy’ … ?

As any TV viewer knows, there is nothing quite like a good main title sequence. Some shows work fine without them, but it never hurts to set a story’s mood with a well-edited arrangement of eye-catching graphics. If the design is good enough to make watchers refuse to hit or even forget about the “skip intro” button, it deserves recognition, and that is exactly what the Best Main Title Design Emmy category is for.

Four of the seven shows currently nominated for their title sequences – “Foundation,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Pachinko” and “Severance” – are Apple TV+ originals. Also included in the 2022 lineup are Hulu’s “Candy” and “Only Murders in the Building” and Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop.” To discern which opener will most likely win the TV academy’s favor, let’s take a look at each of them individually. Be sure to make your Emmy predictions in this and 26 other Creative Arts categories by September 3.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

“Candy” — Creative Directors: Peter Frankfurt and Ronnie Koff

After being lauded in 2017 for designing the simple yet mesmerizing opener for “Stranger Things,” Frankfurt is seeking his second win in this category for his work on this fact-based limited series. The realistic close-up animation of an instruction manual for homemakers sets the scene for the story of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), a wife and mother who allegedly killed her neighbor in 1980. The sequence’s overarching theme of slow deconstruction and use of images of potentially dangerous household items such as scissors, a kitchen knife and a meat grinder inspire plenty of dread in the viewer.

“Cowboy Bebop” — Creative Director: Karin Fong

This show’s title design serves as a great homage to the 1990s Japanese anime series and corresponding manga from which it is adapted. A mix of live action and animated footage showing the central bounty hunter characters at work is presented against a black canvas in a way that resembles graphic novel pages, with heavy incorporation of vibrant shades of blue and red. This is Fong’s seventh nomination in this category; she has won here in the past for “Masterpiece Theatre” (2001) and “Counterpart” (2018).

“Foundation” — Creative Director: Ronnie Koff

This 80-second opener showcases glittery animated images of crystallized sculptures that represent human faces, spaceships and strange geometric objects. Although it gives viewers no clear idea of what the sci-fi series is about, it still evokes a distinct sense of wonder and majesty. Its editor, Zach Kilroy, shared in the 2018 “Counterpart” victory under Fong’s direction.

“Lisey’s Story” — Creative Directors: Karin Fong and Osbert Parker

This Stephen King adaptation stars Julianne Moore as the titular Lisey Landon, a widow who sets out on a treasure hunt designed by her deceased husband. This set-up is cleverly presented in a title sequence that uses finely-detailed marionettes to represent the Landons. Against a plain black backdrop, the wooden Lisey is visited by her husband, and they embrace before he disintegrates into a cloud of loose book pages and leaves her a shovel as her first clue. Her strings then break, signaling to viewers that an important journey has begun.

“Only Murders in the Building” — Creative Director: Lisa Bolan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watching this title sequence is like being taken through a pop-up book with endless dimensions. As the camera spends 45 seconds panning up and down the front of an animated version of the titular NYC apartment building, viewers can see scads of smartly placed details through the various residents’ windows. The fact that virtually no one could possibly pick up on them all without pausing makes it a perfect never-skip intro. This is Bolan’s fifth nomination in this category and first for a comedy series, following bids for “The Alienist” (2018), “Altered Carbon” (2018), “Conversations with a Killer” (2019) and “Carnival Row” (2020).

“Pachinko” — Creative Directors: Nadia Tzuo and Angus Wall

Tzuo and Wall have collectively been recognized here for eight other shows, and the latter has bagged trophies for “Carnivale” (2004) and “Game of Thrones” (2011 and 2019). Their “Pachinko” design tactfully blends footage of 20th century Korean and Japanese life with video of the show’s cast dancing in a modern-day casino. It’s a particularly fun way of setting up this dramatic intergenerational story and it gives viewers the notion that the actors are more than happy to be part of it.

“Severance” — Creative Director: Oliver Latta

This sequence is just as innovative as the show it introduces. As we watch a 3-D animated version of lead character Mark Scout (Adam Scott) go about (or at least dream of going about) a typical work day, we quickly come to understand that his office job is completely abnormal. Mark and the countless Mark clones he interacts with belong squarely in the uncanny valley, as their unnatural movements make one’s skin crawl in the best way possible. One season in, most questions surrounding the show remain unanswered, and that’s a good thing.

So, which series will win the 2022 Emmy for Best Main Title Design? In the past decade alone, the award has more often than not gone to shows that have each taken at least one other prize. Three of the current nominees – “Foundation,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Severance” – are capable of winning here and elsewhere, while the rest are only involved in this single race. However, since “Godfather of Harlem” and “The Good Lord Bird” respectively prevailed here in 2020 and 2021 despite having no other nominations between them, it is reasonable to expect a continuation of that trend.

Judging by visual resemblance to recent winners, the “Severance” title sequence strongly evokes that of “Counterpart,” while “Pachinko” more loosely aligns with “Godfather of Harlem.” Based on their brief animated intros’ similarities to that of “The Good Lord Bird,” it would make the most sense for this race to come down to “Candy” (the possible third consecutive show to only win here) and “Only Murders in the Building” (given its statistical advantage of potential outside wins).

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?