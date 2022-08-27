Best Main Title Theme Music: Will Emmy go to ‘Loki,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Squid Game’ or ‘The White Lotus’?

For the first time since 2016, all of the artists nominated for this year’s Best Main Title Theme Music Emmy are new to the category. The five opening tunes vying for this prize are those from “Loki” (Disney+), “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), “Severance” (Apple TV+), “Squid Game” (Netflix) and “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Each of these pieces plays an integral part in setting the mood for its series, with the associated shows ranging in genre from action to mystery to science fiction. Since these primarily instrumental songs are so sonically varied, let’s take a close look at each one to determine any advantages some may have over others. Be sure to make your Emmy predictions in this and 26 other Creative Arts categories by September 3.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

“Loki” — Theme by Natalie Holt

Holt understands that most “Loki” viewers have been familiar with the main character for over a decade, so she doesn’t waste time trying to introduce him through song. Instead, she creates a mysterious and ethereal theme that ties into the antihero’s newest adventures as a time traveler. Holt has also received a Best Music for Series nomination for this show, having previously been recognized for composing the score for “Victoria” in 2017.

“Only Murders in the Building” — Theme by Siddhartha Khosla

This bouncy tune sets viewers up for a fun murder mystery by incorporating rich wind instrument sounds and choral humming supported by a light drumbeat. Hearing it and seeing the title sequence’s clever animation as well as the names and likenesses of the cast members gives the audience a clear idea of what they’re getting into. Khosla is concurrently nominated for composing this show’s equally delightful score and for writing the song “The Forever Now” for “This Is Us.”

“Severance” — Theme by Theodore Shapiro

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For this complex sci-fi thriller, Shapiro composed a haunting piano theme with a terrific melody that steadily builds along with one’s anticipation of the wildly thought-provoking story to come. It’s a catchy piece that gets progressively cooler, eventually incorporating a pulsating beat that then drops out to allow the sparse piano tune to finish setting the scene. Shapiro’s work on “Severance” has also earned him a Best Music for Series nomination. Ten years ago, he was recognized for scoring the TV movie “Game Change.”

“Squid Game” — Theme by Jung Jae-il

Jung is the only first-time Emmy nominee in this lineup. He is indeed recognized for nine distinct pieces of music, each of which introduces a different “Squid Game” episode. The third and sixth opening tunes (for “The Man with the Umbrella” and “Gganbu,” respectively) are especially strong, with the former being densely percussion-based and the latter being exquisitely unsettling and string-heavy. Together, this set of mini-themes perfectly reflects the intricacies of this one-of-a-kind, worldwide hit show. Watch an exclusive video clip in which Jung talks about implementing children’s instruments into the theme.

“The White Lotus” — Theme by Cristobal Tapia de Veer

The first season of this anthology series features a totally hypnotic theme song that is the epitome of an earworm. As an array of tropical wallpaper patterns cover the screen, the opening tune establishes its soothing rhythm before adding in a guttural whistle melody. As the background images get darker, a deep, eerie vocal chant is introduced, and (as woodwinds come into play) it soon devolves into what sounds like a person gasping for air. It’s a highly memorable piece that accurately sets the mood for this offbeat satirical show.

So, which series will win the 2022 Emmy for Best Main Title Theme Music? For one thing, it is not particularly advantageous for a nominee in this category to also be in the running for Best Main Title Design. Only three series (“Six Feet Under,” 2002, “Da Vinci’s Demons,” 2013 and “Stranger Things,” 2017) have ever won both awards at once, and “Narcos,” “The Night Manager,” “Westworld,” “Carnival Row” and “WandaVision” have each simultaneously lost both within the last five years alone. This year’s dual contenders are “Only Murders in the Building” and “Severance.”

Five of the last seven theme music Emmys have gone to continuing programs, including comedy series “The Flight Attendant” in 2021 and drama series “Succession” in 2019. However, “The White Lotus” could continue the trend of limited series winning this award in even years, following “Godless” (2018) and “Hollywood” (2020).

Although “Squid Game” is the only one of these five shows that did not receive an additional notice for its score, that could work in its favor, since a continuing series concurrently nominated for both awards has not taken this one since 2006 (“Masters of Horror”). All of these precedents combined with the academy’s clear affinity for both “Squid Game” and “The White Lotus” make them the ones to watch in this race.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?