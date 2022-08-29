Best Music and Lyrics: Will Emmy go to ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ or ‘This Is Us’?

The songs nominated for the 2022 Best Music and Lyrics Emmy are “Corn Puddin’” (“Schmigadoon!”), “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired” (“Euphoria”), “The Forever Now” (“This Is Us”) and “Maybe Monica” (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). The last three shows are involved in a rematch after having all competed in the 2020 contest. In that case, “Euphoria” emerged victorious with the tune “All for Us.”

With its past win and pair of new notices, “Euphoria” seems like the one to watch this year. If vote-splitting doesn’t come into play, it should be able to beat “Maisel” and “This Is Us” again, but which of its songs should it push forward? And will TV academy members be able to resist “Corn Puddin’”? To determine which song most aligns with voters’ typical tastes, let’s take a look at each one individually. Be sure to make your Emmy predictions in this and 26 other Creative Arts categories by September 3.

“Elliot’s Song” from “Euphoria” (Music: Labrinth; Lyrics: Muz and Zendaya)

Labrinth was solely credited with bringing “Euphoria” its first Best Music and Lyrics win two years ago for “All for Us.” In terms of its sound and message, folksy alt-rock tune “Elliot’s Song” is totally different from the modern R&B banger “All of Us.” Series lead Zendaya and her castmate, Dominic Fike, coo their way through lyrics about setting a loved one free with the hope of reconnecting with them down the road.

“I’m Tired” from “Euphoria” (Music: Labrinth; Lyrics: Sam Levinson and Zendaya)

The second “Euphoria” song in this lineup is also performed by Zendaya, along with Labrinth himself. It’s a slow-burn blues number that eventually gives way to gospel elements as the subjects’ expressions of exhaustion become more impassioned. Compared to “Elliot’s Song,” its lyrics are simpler yet no less powerful, with lines like, “Now the tide is rolling in / I don’t wanna win / Let it take me, let it take me.”

“Maybe Monica” from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Music and lyrics: Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore)

This calypso song about a young woman who somehow met an egocentric man’s high romantic standards is performed by Josh A. Dawson, who appears in a mid-season episode of “Maisel” as legendary vocalist Harry Belafonte. The fun, breezy number sounds exactly like one that Belafonte would have recorded in his heyday and remains distinct enough to not just be a carbon copy of one of his actual hits.

“Corn Puddin’” from “Schmigadoon!” (Music and lyrics: Cinco Paul)

This unique series follows a couple (Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong) who go on a backpacking trip in hopes of improving their relationship but wind up in the titular town whose citizens live as if they are in a musical. While the outsiders are still adjusting to their surroundings, they inadvertently launch the townspeople into a song about one of their favorite foods. The silly yet catchy song is especially hilarious in the context of its episode, wherein Key acts as the befuddled straight man during the impromptu performance.

“The Forever Now” from “This Is Us” (Music and lyrics: Taylor Goldsmith and Siddhartha Khosla)

This pair were previously recognized here in 2020 for the “This Is Us” song “Memorized.” This lovely new one is performed by lead character Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) during her daughter’s wedding and serves as a way for her to impart the lessons she’s learned about living in the moment and appreciating time with one’s partner. In typical “This Is Us” fashion, this amounts to quite a tear jerking moment, especially since it constitutes a rare instance of lucidity for the aging Rebecca.

So, which song will win the 2022 Emmy for Best Music and Lyrics? One major statistic to keep in mind is that seven of the last 10 prizes have gone to comedic songs. These winners include 2021’s “Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision” and 2019’s “I Have to Get Out” from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” It is more than fair to assume that “Corn Puddin’” will join this group.

Six of the programs that have won Best Music and Lyrics in the last decade have simultaneously been named the best series or special in their genres. On the surface, this appears to be good news for respective Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series nominees “Euphoria” and “Maisel,” but there has in fact not been such a case since 2018. Based on more recent trends and the TV academy’s affinity for fun tunes, it would make the most sense for “Schmigadoon!” to win this and at least one other award and for “Euphoria” to ultimately come up short here.

