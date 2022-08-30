Best Music for Series: Will Emmy go to ‘Succession,’ ‘Only Murders,’ ‘Schmigadoon!,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Loki’ or ‘The Flight Attendant’?

The television academy first formally acknowledged the art of small screen music composition by honoring the “Dragnet” score in 1955, and they have similarly awarded other series every year since 1968. Since 2019, only continuing scripted shows have been allowed to compete for the Best Music for Series Emmy, while others are now either relegated to the Best Music for Limited Series or Best Music for Documentary Series categories.

The 2022 slate of Best Music for Series nominees includes comedies “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) and “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+) and dramas “Loki” (Disney+), “Severance” (Apple TV+) and “Succession” (HBO). Each nominated composer, most of whom have been recognized before, currently has a shot at achieving their first victory in this category. The playing field sounds fairly level, but let’s look closer to see if any contenders have a leg up. Be sure to make your Emmy predictions in this and 26 other Creative Arts categories by September 3.

“The Flight Attendant” — Music by Blake Neely

Episode: “The Reykjavik Ice Sculpture Festival is Lovely This Time of Year”

Neely has been composing TV music for two decades, with the standout series on his resume being “Everwood,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “The Mentalist,” “The Flash” and “Riverdale.” He was previously nominated here for “Pan Am” in 2012 and won Best Main Title Theme Music for “The Flight Attendant” in 2021. Since the academy honored one piece of his bold, attention-grabbing music for the comedy series last year, they may very well be inclined to go for the whole offering this time.

“Loki” — Music by Natalie Holt

Episode: “Glorious Purpose”

Holt is concurrently nominated for writing this series’ theme music and has one past bid in this category to her name for “Victoria” (2017). Her sophisticatedly thrilling “Loki” score works perfectly for the action-adventure series, which is built around Tom Hiddleston’s sixth reprisal of the titular Marvel role since originating it in 2011’s “Thor.” Most of the other shows Holt has scored are limited series, with the latest being Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” earlier this year.

“Only Murders in the Building” — Music by Siddhartha Khosla

Episode: “The Boy from 6B”

Khosla is on his third Best Music for Series nomination, having previously been recognized here for “This Is Us” in 2019 and 2021. Switching from drama to comedy may do the trick for him, especially since he was able to flex such prowess in creating a quintessential modern mystery soundtrack. He was particularly smart to submit this episode, which includes no vocal dialogue and thus depends heavily on its music. Khosla is also presently up for Best Main Title Theme Music (“Only Murders”) and Best Music and Lyrics (“This Is Us”).

“Schmigadoon!” — Music by Christopher Willis

Episode: “Schmigadoon!”

In the past 10 years, Willis has written music for “Veep” and several Disney animated series, including “The Lion Guard” and “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.” He has also won four Grammys in as many categories (Best Classical Engineered Album and Best Orchestral Performance, 2009; Best Choral Performance and Best Classical Album, 2011). While “Schmigadoon!” creator Cinco Paul takes care of songwriting himself, he leaves the musical comedy series’ score up to Willis, who did an excellent job during the first season of injecting this fantasy story with the right amount of whimsy.

“Severance” — Music by Theodore Shapiro

Episode: “The We We Are”

Shapiro is also currently nominated for writing the “Severance” theme tune. His quarter-century career has mainly consisted of feature film credits such as “Wet Hot American Summer,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Bombshell” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” His “Severance” music is an undeniably integral part of the show, as his strikingly beautiful piano-heavy work pulls viewers into the increasingly twisted world where Lumon Industries and its severance program exist.

“Succession” —- Music by Nicholas Britell

Episode: “Chiantishire”

Britell won Best Main Title Theme Music for the now ubiquitous “Succession” opener in 2019 and was first recognized for composing its score in 2020. His third season work is truly epic in scale and serves the darkening story of an irreparably damaged family well. His sweeping orchestral movements enhance each and every tense or emotional moment and help justify the oft-made comparisons between the show and Shakespearean tragedies.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

So, which show will win the 2022 Best Music for Series Emmy? Some good news for juggernauts “Only Murders in the Building,” “Severance” and “Succession” is that the last four wins in this category (“Game of Thrones,” 2018-2019 and “The Mandalorian,” 2020-2021) were each accompanied by at least six more outside of it. Britell being this year’s only repeat composing contender also boosts the chances of a “Succession” win.

The bad news for “Schmigadoon!” is that only two of the shows ever simultaneously nominated for Best Music for Series and Best Music and Lyrics have won either award, and they took the latter both times. Since only two comedy series (“Love, American Style,” 1973 and “Pushing Daisies,” 2008) have ever prevailed here, betting on a drama this year is extremely safe. The “Succession” score is well-crafted and familiar enough to win, but if voters decide that honoring its theme song in 2019 was enough, they will most likely flip to “Severance” or even break with tradition to go with the more accessible choice of “Only Murders.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?