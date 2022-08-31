Best Narrator: Will Emmy go to Barack Obama, David Attenborough, Lupita Nyong’o, W. Kamau Bell, Kareem Adbul-Jabbar?

The TV academy has honored the work of voice actors nearly every year since 1992 and has bestowed separate Emmys for Best Narrator and Best Voice-Over Performance annually since 2014. Included among those recognized in the former category this year are a three-time champion, a pair of returning nominees and two newcomers (one of whom is a Grammy-winning former U.S. president).

Historian David Attenborough (“The Mating Game”) is seeking his fourth Emmy victory against challengers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (“Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War”), W. Kamau Bell (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”), Lupita Nyong’o (“Serengeti II”) and Barack Obama (“Our Great National Parks”). He already bested Abdul-Jabbar and Nyong’o in 2020, but can he do it again, especially with a heavy hitter like Obama in the mix? Let’s take a look at what makes each of these contenders worthy of the honor. Be sure to make your Emmy predictions in this and 26 other Creative Arts categories by September 3.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (“Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War” – History)

The NBA legend received his first nomination in this category for the first “Black Patriots” special, subtitled “Heroes of the Revolution.” This second documentary in the franchise is centered on African American contributions to the U.S. Civil War, during which the nation split itself in two over the issue of slavery. The 75-year-old descendant of slaves, who has been vocal for years about the generally limited scope of Black history education, imbues this in-depth lesson with an air of shrewd expertise.

David Attenborough (“The Mating Game” – Discovery+)

The nonagenarian biologist with a reliably grandiose voice narrates all five parts of this nature series, which details how 80 distinct species of animals find mates. He is specifically nominated for the episode “Grasslands: In Plain Sight,” which features creatures like ostriches, zebras and kangaroos. His consecutive trio of narrating wins came for “Blue Planet II” (2018), “Our Planet” (2019) and “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (2020). He was also recognized here twice last year for “A Perfect Planet” and “The Year Earth Changed” and in 2016 for “Life Story.”

W. Kamau Bell (“We Need to Talk About Cosby” – Showtime)

Bell, a three-time Emmy winner for Best Unstructured Reality Program (“United Shades of America,” 2017-2019), has also earned producing and directing nominations for this new documentary series. His episode submission is the first of a four-part exploration of the life and tarnished legacy of Bill Cosby. As a Black, Gen X stand-up comic, Bell refers to himself as “a child of Bill Cosby” and thus acts as a participant in this complex experiment in addition to being its tactful moderator.

Lupita Nyong’o (“Serengeti II” – Discovery+)

The Oscar-winning actress and Kenyan citizen returns to narrate the six-part second season of this African nature program after presenting the first in 2019. She has submitted the premiere installment, “Intrigue,” which focuses on how various groups of animals in the titular ecosystem prepare for an impending major storm. Nyong’o being credited as a storyteller rather than a narrator gives the show an immediate sense of intimacy, as does her soft yet stirring voice.

Barack Obama (“Our Great National Parks” – Netflix)

The “our” in this five-part series’ title applies not to Americans but to all people of Earth, which becomes clear as Obama lifts the curtain on parks in Africa, Asia and Australia in just the first installment (his submission, entitled “A World of Wonder”). The former world leader’s familiar voice makes each bit of information he shares feel special, and his brief physical appearances in every episode drive home his eloquent message of environmental accountability.

So, who will win the 2022 Emmy for Best Narrator? It seems like a no-brainer to go with Obama, but he is up against the narrating titan that is Attenborough. The British presenter has already beaten plenty of A-list celebrities like Angela Bassett and Morgan Freeman, so the former commander in chief shouldn’t pose too much of a threat. What’s more, Attenborough’s show is only nominated in this category, just like the last two that won here (“Seven Worlds, One Planet,” 2020 and “Lincoln: Divided We Stand,” 2021). Obama and Bell’s programs are in the running for at least one more award each.

Another point to keep in mind is that no one has ever won this award for a stand-alone special, which is how “Black Patriots” is classified. Abdul-Jabbar and Nyong’o would also have to overcome the fact that any directly related programs that have been nominated for Best Narrator twice have gone on to lose twice. When it comes down to it, Attenborough stands a strong chance of extending his great track record, with practically only the most charismatic modern-day president standing in his way.

