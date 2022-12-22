Sizing up the bloated Best Supporting Actress Oscar race: Who will make the cut?

This year’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar race is one of the most bloated in recent memory, but which five will make the cut? Many critics’ groups have already weighed in with their nominations, including the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. One thing is clear: it’s been an amazing year for female actors in the supporting category. They come from countries as diverse as Ireland (Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inerishin” and Jessie Buckley for “Women Talking”), Thailand (Hong Chau for “The Whale”), the United States (Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and the Philippines (Dolly De Leon for “Triangle of Sadness”). The international flavor of the category makes for a more interesting competition as some of these performers have appeared in movies for years while others are new to American audiences.

According to Gold Derby’s predictions, Kerry Condon currently leads the pack for her passionate performance as Colin Farrell’s sensible and loving sister Siobhan in “The Banshees of Inerishin.” Not only does she more than hold her own with Farrell and his co-star Brendan Gleeson, but she has a killer scene with Golden Globe nominee Barry Keoghan when his character, the hapless Dominic, asks her if she would ever consider “falling in love with a boy like me” and she very gently tells him no. Both actors shine in this scene and it’s one reason Condon has won a raft of critics’ prizes. Gold Derby Experts give her 4/1 odds to take home the Oscar in March. The film also has the most Golden Globe nominations (eight) indicating its strength in many categories.

Previous Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) is one of the large ensemble cast members of Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” based on Miriam Toews’ novel about the women of an isolated religious community who are recovering from sexual trauma. Buckley has 11/2 odds to win the Oscar but she may be competing for a nomination against co-star Claire Foy, who already has an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her indelible portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” Foy’s odds are not as strong as Buckley’s, 13/1, but all of that could change when the film opens later in December. Neither actress received a Golden Globe nomination for “Women Talking,” missing an opportunity to promote themselves and the film on NBC’s January 10 broadcast.

Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu received strong reviews for their work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but only Curtis, a member of Hollywood royalty, received a Golden Globe bid. (Both contend at Critics Choice, which has six nominations.) For the Oscars, Curtis is neck-and-neck with Hsu among Gold Derby Experts. They give Curtis 17/2 odds to win and Hsu 19/2 odds. As with Buckley and Foy, there’s even a chance these two performers may cancel each other out when it comes time to vote on Oscar nominations. “Everything Everywhere” has five Golden Globe nominations so the cast can achieve maximum visibility on the night of the awards show.

Showbiz veteran Angela Bassett scored a Golden Globe notice for her role as Sovereign Queen Mother Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making her the first potential star from the Marvel universe to receive an Oscar nomination. Almost 30 years have passed since Bassett’s first and only Oscar nom for her terrific performance as Tina Turner in the box-office smash “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The academy may honor again for her sheer versatility as well as her long career playing powerful women. She has 10/1 odds to win the Oscar and the film’s sensational box-office haul — more than $787 million worldwide — will keep her name out there.

The fifth slot is up for grabs. Recent Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) was honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press for her turn as crusading journalist Megan Twohey in the #MeToo drama “She Said.” Janelle Monae won the National Board of Review prize and earned a Critics Choice bid for the crowd-pleasing Agatha Christie-style mystery “Glass Onion.” Hong Chau has been mentioned as a possible nominee for playing Liz, Brendan Fraser’s nurse, in “The Whale.”

Without Golden Globe noms, though, Chau and Monae face an uphill battle that reflects their Gold Derby odds of 15/1 and 20/1, respectively. Mulligan’s odds — 35/1 — aren’t as strong but a Globe win would change that. The real secret weapon here is Filipino actress Dolly De Leon from “Triangle of Sadness.” She scored a Golden Globe nomination and won the Supporting Actress award from the LA film critics. Her Gold Derby odds are currently 25/1, but she is on the rise.

Other names like Keke Palmer (“Nope”) and Jean Smart (“Babylon”) have also been bandied about but now seem like long shots. Speaking of long shots, if Tom Cruise is nominated for Best Actor for the summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” the academy may decide that his co-star, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”), can come along for the ride with a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions