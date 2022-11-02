Will ‘Better Call Saul’ emulate ‘Breaking Bad’ and win Best Drama Series Golden Globe for final season?

In 2013 and 2014, the bifurcated fifth and final season of “Breaking Bad” earned the show its only Golden Globe nominations for Best Drama Series. After losing to “Homeland” the first time, it won for its last batch of episodes and thus followed “Mad Men” as the second AMC program to conquer the category. At this point, its spinoff, “Better Call Saul,” has never contended for the same award, but there is now one last opportunity for both shows to be included on the list of final-season Best Drama Series winners.

Both halves of the sixth season of “Better Call Saul” (which respectively aired this spring and summer) garnered heaps of praise from critics and audiences alike, with some even asserting that the legal show turned out to be better than its predecessor. These final installments wrapped up the story of Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who now exists as an infinitely more complex character than the broadly drawn strip mall lawyer to whom “Breaking Bad” viewers were first introduced in 2009. What’s more, he now exists independently from Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and can legitimately inspire his own equal amount of analysis.

Although the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has never nominated “Better Call Saul” for their top drama prize before, they may feel compelled to reward its well-executed ending. The AMC series is conservatively ranked fourth for Best Drama Series in Gold Derby’s Golden Globe predictions, behind past winner “The Crown” and new shows “Severance” and “House of the Dragon,” with “Yellowstone” rounding out our present Top 5. With “Better Call Saul,” “House of the Dragon” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” all in the mix, there is a chance that this year’s lineup will be dominated by prequel series.

“Better Call Saul” would not be the first previously overlooked show to win Best Drama Series for its farewell season, as “The Americans” proved the possibility of such a victory just four years ago. After “The Dick Powell Show” (1963) and “Breaking Bad,” the FX spy thriller was only the third multi-season program to ever win this award in its last year. In the early years of the category, “The Richard Boone Show” (1964) and “The Rogues” (1965) were both honored here for their inaugural seasons and then abruptly canceled.

Our odds indicate that “Better Call Saul” will likely secure further Golden Globe nominations for Best TV Drama Actor (Odenkirk) and Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress (Rhea Seehorn), with bids for featured men Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks being possible to a lesser degree. With four past HFPA notices to his name, Odenkirk has a compelling overdue narrative of his own, and honoring him and the show itself could become a package deal.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions