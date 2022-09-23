Will Bob Odenkirk follow in Bryan Cranston’s footsteps at the Screen Actors Guild Awards?

One of the most depressing statistics of awards season is “Better Call Saul’s” record at the Emmys, where the show is currently 0 for 46 with one year of eligibility left. But while Bob Odenkirk might have fallen to “Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae this year, things are looking much brighter for the beloved actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Odenkirk, who originated the role of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” before leading the show’s exquisite prequel spin-off for six seasons, is currently sitting in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds to score a nomination for Best TV Drama Actor. With two Experts and five Editors predicting him to win, he leads Jason Bateman of Netflix’s “Ozark” in second, Adam Scott of Apple TV+’s “Severance” in third, Jonathan Pryce of Netflix’s “The Crown” in fourth and Jeff Bridges of FX’s “The Old Man” in fifth. (Former winner and five-time nominee Sterling K. Brown of NBC’s family drama “This Is Us” sits all the way back in 11th place.)

Of the five men currently leading the category, Bateman is the only person to have ever won. He has been nominated three times and won twice, in 2019 and 2021, both for his work on “Ozark.” Odenkirk has him beat with a total of four nominations in the category, all for his performance on “Better Call Saul,” though he has yet to walk away a winner. Unlike the Emmys, SAG Awards eligibility follows the calendar year, so the fact that “Saul’s” sixth and final season was split in half this year is meaningless. This is Odenkirk’s final opportunity to be recognized for his portrayal of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman at the SAG Awards. The question is: Will his peers show up for him?

Odenkirk, who was best known for his comedic chops prior to “Saul,” has arguably been good enough to win every season the show has been on the air, regularly finding new facets of Jimmy to explore as the AMC drama depicted his tragic devolution into the man we first met on “Breaking Bad.” But the final season of the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series might have been Odenkirk’s best yet. It was the first time the show spent significant time in the post-”Breaking Bad” world, which allowed us to see more of Gene Takovic, the persona Saul took on after fleeing Albuquerque. As he found himself pulled back into the life of a con man and the Saul we knew quickly re-emerged in the back half of the season, it was clear we were watching a master at work, as Odenkirk was able to slip into and out of the character’s personas with shocking ease right up until the last scene.

With last year’s entire lineup — reigning champ Lee, “The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup, and “Succession’s” Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong — ineligible this year, the field for Best TV Drama Actor is very open (it should be noted “Better Call Saul” was not eligible last year). This will no doubt work in Odenkirk’s favor. Perhaps also worth noting is that it took years for the Screen Actors Guild to ultimately recognize the talent on display on “Breaking Bad” too. Bryan Cranston was nominated for three consecutive years before he triumphed in 2013 for his performance in the first half of the show’s fifth and final season (he would win again the following year as well for his work in the second half). The cast, including Odenkirk, won its first and only Best TV Drama Ensemble award for the final installment as well. It would be poetic if Odenkirk were to follow a similar path to his first win for the show’s spin-off, a series that some believe to actually be the better, stronger of the two dramas.

