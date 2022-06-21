See which 9 actors ‘Better Call Saul’ entered for consideration at 2022 Emmys: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn …

AMC’s red-hot “Better Call Saul” has been nominated for 39 Emmys through the years, though infamously it has yet to win any. (No, its 2020 “Employee Training” short form victory doesn’t count toward its overall tally.) This year, all eyes are on whether “BCS” can finally claim a trophy at its penultimate Emmy ceremony for the first seven episodes of its sixth and final season. It’ll once again be eligible in all of the major drama categories including the acting races. Read on to see which nine cast members have been submitted by AMC on the 2022 Emmys ballot.

But first, a refresher on which “Saul” performers have already been recognized by the TV Academy through the years. Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman is a four-time contender in Best Drama Actor (2015, ’16, ’17 and ’19). Yeah, yeah, he was strangely snubbed the last time he was eligible in 2020, but Gold Derby doesn’t expect that to happen again as he’s now in the Top 5 to win the category. This season, Odenkirk was involved with a continuing story in which Jimmy tried to take down his former boss Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) through intricate and often hilarious means.

As for the show’s prior Best Drama Supporting Actor nominees, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut has accrued four bids (2015, ’16, ’17 and ’19) while Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring has earned a pair of noms (2019 and ’20). Both “Better Call Saul” stars are on the ballot again this year for returning to the fan-fave roles they originated on parent series “Breaking Bad.” Throughout Season 6, Mike and Gus shared much of their screen time together as they tried to protect themselves from the looming threat of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Joining Banks and Esposito on the supporting actor ballot are Dalton, Fabian, Ed Begley Jr. as Clifford Main, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga and Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca.

Rhea Seehorn, current Variety cover girl, has been notoriously absent from the Emmy nominations line-up since “BCS” Season 1. Her role as Kim Wexler has gradually increased year after year, so much so that she’s essentially now a co-lead with Odenkirk — though she’s still eligible in the Best Drama Supporting Actress race. If Seehorn is snubbed again for Season 6, you can expect a full-on Emmy riot from fans. Of note, she’s the show’s only female actor eligible for a nomination this year, which makes her stand out on the ballot.

Here’s a closer look at all nine “Better Call Saul” cast members on the 2022 Emmys ballot:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Ed Begley Jr. as Clifford Main

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga

Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

