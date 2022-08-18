Will ‘Better Call Saul’ finally break through with an Emmy win?

“Better Call Saul” ended its acclaimed six-season run this week with a finale that some felt was among the best final episodes ever. But despite its status as one of the era’s great dramas – and its place as a worthy prequel to “Breaking Bad” – “Better Call Saul” has famously never won a single Emmy Award. With its haul this year, “Better Call Saul” has received 46 nominations.

That tally – which could grow higher next year as the show’s final episodes are eligible for Emmy Award consideration in 2023 – is on par with what “Breaking Bad” accomplished through its five total seasons (“Better Call Saul” wound up with 63 episodes, “Breaking Bad” had 62 total episodes). But “Breaking Bad” won 16 Emmys, including twice for Best Drama Series and four times for Best Drama Actor Bryan Cranston. Coming off that success – “Breaking Bad” won Best Drama Series twice for its final season on account of a split release – “Better Call Saul” had some big shoes to fill.

Nominations-wise, its first season could be considered a success: it received seven nominations including Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor for Bob Odenkirk, and Best Drama Supporting Actor for Jonathan Banks (a category for which the actor had been nominated previously for “Breaking Bad”). Editor Kelley Dixon was also nominated twice for this season, in a category she won for the other series. Another seven nominations came for Season 2, and nine more for season 3 – the most notable addition being a directing nod for Vince Gilligan, the creator of both shows. Michael McKean and Giancarlo Esposito earned acting nominations (for Drama Guest Actor and Drama Supporting Actor respectively) in Season 4 as the show received another total of nine nominations. Esposito joined Banks in being actors nominated for both shows. Lastly, in Season 5, for the 2020 Emmy Awards, the haul went back down to seven nominations, the first year in which Odenkirk was snubbed. Despite always receiving a healthy share of nominations, though, none of these contenders were able to come out on top –– not for “Better Call Saul,” anyway.

So why has the spin-off struggled to win favor with academy voters where the original thrived? Visibility plays a part: “Breaking Bad” finished out as one of the top dramas on cable television – a rating success that was buoyed by its availability on Netflix when the streaming service wasn’t flooding the zone with its own original content. By comparison, “Better Call Saul” almost feels niche by comparison – although its finale was the most-watched episode of the show in three years when using traditional viewership data as a metric.

The competition is also a bit different. When “Breaking Bad” finally won Best Drama Series in 2013, it was up against Season 2 of “Homeland” (the reigning champion in the category, which took a slight step back in terms of quality after its breakout debut), Season 6 of “Mad Men” (a two-time past winner that showed signs of slowing with age), Season 3 of “Downton Abbey” (like “Mad Men,” a show that had perhaps peaked), Season 1 of “House of Cards” (the first time Netflix had a serious contender when streaming series were still considered underdogs), and Season 3 of “Game of Thrones” (before the HBO hit became an Emmys juggernaut). According to Metacritic, “Breaking Bad” was by far the most acclaimed show that year.

“Better Call Saul”, on the other hand, has had to compete against what “Breaking Bad” was able to avoid: a dominant and culturally explosive “Game of Thrones” (three of the “Saul” Drama Series defeats came in a year “Thrones” won) and then also an heir to the “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men”-style of show, “Succession,” which won in 2020 for its breaking Season 2. Before this year, the best shot “Better Call Saul” ever had at winning the big prize was during “Game of Thrones”’ hiatus year in 2017. But a heavily competitive category – which included the first seasons of “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us,” “Westworld,” and Netflix’s future blockbuster academy favorite, “The Crown” – ended with “The Handmaid’s Tale” becoming the first streaming series to win Best Drama.

As for individual performances, while Cranston won four Best Drama Actor awards, Odenkirk hasn’t even been nominated for all of the “Better Call Saul” seasons. He was snubbed in 2020 for Season 5. Rhea Seehorn, meanwhile, failed to earn any academy recognition until this year in the Drama Supporting Actress category. Her “Breaking Bad” counterpart, Anna Gunn, however, won in the category twice.

So the question remains: Can “Better Call Saul” ever win an Emmy? Seehorn and Odenkirk are both ranked fourth in our combined odds for their respective categories. The show also received a writing nomination (for which it’s ranked fifth). Lastly, and for the sixth season in a row, “Better Call Saul” is nominated for Drama Series, but its chances look rough –– it’s ranked sixth in our combined odds. But even if “Saul” goes off empty-handed again, there is a bit of hope remaining for its fans: there’s always next year.

