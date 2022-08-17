‘Better Call Saul’ series finale was ‘the perfect ending,’ but what about its Emmy chances? [VIDEO RECAP]

In many ways, “Better Call Saul” was a modern moral tragedy calling on biblical themes of pride, greed and consequences. Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) didn’t read a Bible, but H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine” was by his bedside. It was this book Monday’s finale used to explore Jimmy’s regrets and choices. “It was the perfect ending,” reflects Joyce Eng in Gold Derby’s video recap with Marcus James Dixon, Charlie Bright and Matt Noble. Watch the “Better Call Saul” series finale slugfest above.

The AMC hit told the tale of Jimmy McGill becoming the sleazy but charming lawyer Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad,” with a greyscale exploration his life beyond. Spin-offs rarely impress. But “Saul” earned critical favor equaling the Emmy-winning masterpiece that preceded it. Bright reflects, “This was something that had no business being as good as it was. When they first announced they were doing this, I thought it going to be a comedy procedural. It had absurdist tones but was something else altogether.”

Criminally, the show is 0-39 at the Emmys so far and has seven more nominations pending this year. Dixon laments, “If the Emmy voters had a time machine they would go back and give ‘Better Call Saul’ at least three Emmys.”

For 14 years, “Bad” and “Saul” both focused on change. Could people change to find redemption? Or are they slaves to their past choices? Walter White (Bryan Cranston) failed to repent as he turned from Mr. Chips to Scarface. In Season 1 of “Saul,” Chuck (Michael McKean) shouts at his brother Jimmy, “People don’t change!” In Season 4, Mike (Jonathan Banks) advises Jimmy, “Choices put us on a road … you think about getting off, but eventually you’re back on it.”

In the finale, Jimmy confesses his wrongdoing in court to save Kim (Rhea Seehorn) from litigation and face accountability. It landed him a life in prison. But it also showed he’s capable of something the Albuquerque-based shows had tempted us to believe was a mirage: the ability to change and find redemption. It’s fitting that we see Jimmy shed “Saul” at the end of his transformation (albeit ironic he’s dropped Goodman).

Eng reflects, “It really got to the crux of the show. That love story between Jimmy and Kim. This was Jimmy breaking good. He did the right thing for once. He stopped his self-destructive ways.”

Noble adds, “It was through the truth they found redemption. It was tragic but there was also something sweet about it. Jimmy and Kim could come back together. Kim said earlier in the season they were bad for each other, but they also had the capacity to bring out the best in each other.”

Jimmy didn’t need a time machine to change and neither do Emmy voters. This year “Better Call Saul” is nominated for, among others, the powerhouse performances of Odenkirk in Best Drama Actor and Seehorn in Best Drama Supporting Actress. While they will be eligible next year, it could fade from memory. For Emmy voters, Dixon exclaims, “It really feels like the last shot for ‘Better Call Saul.’ It’s certainly the best shot it’s ever had. It feels like it’s now or never.” And as Jimmy and Kim have shown us, redemption is possible.

