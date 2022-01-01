Betty White dead, but her 9 funniest quotes will live forever

“Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep, nine if you’re ugly.”

“Why do people say, ‘Grow some balls’? Balls are weak and sensitive.

If you really wanna get tough, grow a vagina. Those things really take a pounding!”

“People have told me that Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with old friends. At my age, if I wanted to keep in touch with old friends, I’d need a ouija board.”

When Johnny Carson asked Betty White what she does in her free time, she replied, “Ummm, well, vodka is a hobby.”

What she did for exercise: “I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”

“My mother always used to say, ‘The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.’”

“Butterflies are like women — we may look pretty and delicate, but baby, we can fly through a hurricane.”

While portraying the sexually voracious Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” she declared, “a woman who does a good job in the kitchen is sure to reap her rewards in other parts of the house.”

“My answer to anything under the sun, like ‘What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?’ is ‘Robert Redford’.”