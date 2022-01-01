Betty White: Her favorite Emmy victory will surprise you

“Betty White was nominated for the Emmy 24 times and she won 8,” Alec Baldwin noted during a tribute to her at the Emmys in 2018. “And at 96 years old, she still thinks about all those Emmys she didn’t win and she’s still bitter,” added that sly Kate McKinnon as she introduced the honoree.

Betty White laughed as she stepped out on stage to a riotous standing ovation, which obviously overwhelmed her because, in fact, she was always proud of her Emmy victories, of course, especially because they were for comic work, which she considered much harder to perform than drama.

“Doing drama is, in a sense, easier, she once said. “In doing comedy, if you don’t get that laugh, there’s something wrong. It’s fun once in a while to do a serious part, but I really enjoy doing comedy because I love to laugh.”

Among all her Emmys, the one she was always most proud of was not one for any of her programs on national television. It was a regional Emmy she nabbed for a local L.A. sitcom back in 1952 when she became the first woman in TV history to produce her own program, which was titled “Life with Elizabeth.” Watch the Emmy reel above showing clips of some of her acceptance speeches and you’ll notice that she mentions that local Emmy the first time she accepted a national primetime Emmy in 1975 as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

While holding her new golden girl in hand, she said, “And this thing, i’m going to take home and introduce her to a 23-year old cousin.”

BETTY WHITE’S EMMY AWARD VICTORIES

1975 – Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”

1976 – Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”

1986 – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Golden Girls”

1996 – Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “The John Larroquette Show”

2010 – Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Saturday Night Live”

DAYTIME EMMYS

1983 – Best Game Show Host, “Just Men!”

REGIONAL EMMY AWARD (LOS ANGELES)

1952 – “Life with Elizabeth”