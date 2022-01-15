‘Betty White Goes Wild!’: Nat Geo WILD thanks animal advocate for ‘being a friend’ in special presentation

Nat Geo WILD is honoring Betty White’s life in animal advocacy with a special presentation of “Betty Goes Wild!” set to air on what would have been her 100th birthday, Monday, January 17 at 9/6p. The one-hour documentary was originally released in 2013 and follows White as she heads to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos in search of big cats. The legendary actress died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

“If it hadn’t been for Hollywood, I’d have fulfilled my other childhood dream — to be a zookeeper,” White said when speaking about her love for animals. The documentary special takes a rare look into White’s passion for big cats. The Emmy winner’s natural wit is on full display as she looks at the cats’ individual behavioral traits and learns where they live, how many are left in the wild and the challenges they face.

In honor of White, the Walt Disney Company is pledging $25,000 to the Los Angeles Zoo’s Animal Care Fund, which provides for veterinary care and enrichment for the animals at her beloved Los Angeles Zoo. ‘Betty Goes Wild!’ is currently available to stream on Disney+.

