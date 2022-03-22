Beyonce and Billie Eilish are expected to perform at the 2022 Oscars

While the list of Oscars presenters might leave much to be desired, the roster of musical performers has shaped up quite nicely. As reported on Monday, it appears music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish will stage live performances of their Oscar-nominated songs during the 94th Academy Awards.

Beyonce, who is nominated for Best Original Song this year for “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” could possibly open the ceremony, Variety reported. If it happens, the performance could take place on a tennis court in Compton, California, where Venus and Serena Williams (whom “King Richard” focuses on) practiced the sport with their father. In that scenario, Will Smith, who plays the titular tennis coach in the film, would potentially appear alongside Beyonce for the performance before making his way north to Hollywood just in time to take his seat for the announcement of the Best Actor category.

Eilish, meanwhile, and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, are expected to perform their Oscar-nominated song “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name on Sunday.

Those two standout performances join an already packed lineup of musical moments. The Oscars ceremony will also include the first-ever live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” – this despite the fact th blockbuster hit isn’t among this year’s Oscar nominees. (“Dos Origuitas,” the Oscar-nominated “Encanto” track, will also be performed during the ceremony.)

The 2022 Oscars take place on March 27 with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes as hosts.

