Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with 9, ties her husband for the most nominations ever

Husband and wife Beyonce and Jay-Z are the Grammys’ ultimate power couple. They are now tied as the most nominated artists in the history of the event. Beyonce picked up nine 2023 Grammy noms, more than any other artist, while Jay-Z earned five. That brings both of them to 88 total nominations, more than any other artists in the history of the awards. Check out the list of Grammy nominations here.

Beyonce swept the general field with nominations for “Renaissance” (Album of the Year) and “Break My Soul” (Record of the Year and Song of the Year). Queen Bey also earned bids in R&B, dance, and visual media fields for her work on “Renaissance” and her song “Be Alive” from the “King Richard” motion picture soundtrack. Does this mean she’ll finally win Album of the Year, a category that has eluded her time and again? Don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched. She also had nine nominations the year of “Lemonade” when she was heavily favored for Album of the Year. But ultimately that award went to Adele for “25,” and guess who’s nominated against Beyonce again this year — that’s right, Adele for “30.”

No matter what happens in the general field, though, Beyonce has a chance to make even bigger history. In her career she has won 28 trophies from the Recording Academy, more than any other woman and more than any other singer. She’s three shy of the all-time record held by late conductor George Solti, who collected 31 prizes. All Beyonce needs to do is win three of her nine nominations to tie that record, and four to break it. That’s certainly possible as she has won four or more Grammys in a single year on multiple occasions.

Following Beyonce with eight nominations is Kendrick Lamar, then her arch-nemesis Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven. Grabbing six bids apiece were Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Future, singer-songwriter The-Dream, engineer Randy Merrill, and Mary J. Blige.