Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ is the Grammys front-runner for Album of the Year … but just barely

Alright, let’s try this again. Beyonce is a Grammy nominee for Album of the Year for “Renaissance,” which is one of the most acclaimed albums of her career and is the most acclaimed album in the category based on its MetaCritic score. She’s the front-runner to win, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. But we’ve been here before, and just like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football, she’s been let down before. Will this time be different?

Beyonce was the front-runner to win in 2015 for her self-titled album, but lost to Beck‘s “Morning Phase.” Then she was the front-runner to win in 2017 for “Lemonade” but lost to Adele‘s “25.” As of this writing Beyonce leads the current Album of the Year race with 21/2 odds. But we’ve been down this road before, so not everyone is onboard. Our Editors who cover awards year-round are split five ways so far, and only one of them is predicting Beyonce to win. She’s also backed by 13 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy winners — barely more than half. Her support is more substantial among our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ Grammy results: 16 of them say she’s got this.

But Adele, who blocked Beyonce last time, ranks a close second with 11/1 odds for her latest album “30.” She’s backed by two Editors, seven of our Top 24, and five of our All-Stars. The next four albums all have a smattering of support from our elite Grammy pundits: Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House,” Brandi Carlile‘s “In These Silent Days,” Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” and Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti.” So it might not be Adele who prevents Queen Bey from finally collecting the Recording Academy’s most valuable prize. What do you think? Make or update your own predictions here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?