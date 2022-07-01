Grammys 2023: Will Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ finally break Frank Sinatra’s record?

Beyonce is no stranger to breaking awards records. She’s the most nominated woman in Grammy Awards history with 79 bids, and she’s also the biggest winner among women with 28 trophies. But she has another record in sight for 2023. Her new single “Break My Soul,” from her forthcoming album “Renaissance,” could break her tie with Frank Sinatra for the most Record of the Year nominations in history. Do you think we’ll see another Beyonce Grammys record next year? Watch the lyric video for “Break My Soul” above.

Record of the Year is one of the Big Four general field categories, honoring the performers, producers, and engineers of the best single recording of the year. Both Beyonce and Sinatra have been nominated seven times for the award. Sinatra earned his bids for “Witchcraft” (1959), “High Hopes” (1959), “Nice ‘n’ Easy” (1961), “The Second Time Around” (1962), “Strangers in the Night” (1967), “Something Stupid” with Nancy Sinatra (1968), and “Theme from ‘New York, New York'” (1981). He won the award once, for “Strangers in the Night.”

Beyonce’s first nomination was for “Say My Name” (2001) as a member of Destiny’s Child. Then she picked up noms as a solo artist for “Crazy in Love” with Jay-Z (2004), “Irreplaceable” (2008), “Halo” (2010), “Formation” (2017), “Black Parade” (2021), and “Savage (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion (2021). However, Beyonce has yet to win the award. In fact, the only award she has ever won in the general field was Song of the Year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2010.

Can she finally prevail? Since the song was released on June 20, it has already risen to number-11 in our Record of the Year odds as of this writing, based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. The recording academy doesn’t usually go for dance hits, but there’s precedent for it if an artist is overdue. Consider electronic music veterans Daft Punk, who won Record of the Year for “Get Lucky” in 2014. But even if she doesn’t win, with 10 slots now in the Record of the Year contest, her chances of swiping the nominations record from Sinatra may be especially strong.

