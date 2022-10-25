Is this the year Beyonce becomes the most awarded artist in Grammy history?

There’s a chance that Beyonce will be the most nominated artist at the 2023 Grammys. After all, she was the most nominated artist in 2021, and that was despite not even having a new album out. Now she’s in the running with “Renaissance,” but it’s not just in the nominations where she could come out on top. This could be the year she breaks the all-time record to become the most awarded individual in Grammy history.

To date Queen Bey has won 28 Grammys, which makes her the most awarded woman in history and the most awarded singer. She’s tied with legendary producer Quincy Jones for second place on the all-time leaderboard. The record is held by Hungarian classical conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 competitive trophies over the course of his career, including a posthumous prize for Best Opera Recording in 1998. So he has held this record for decades. But Beyonce only needs three more awards to tie and four to set a new record. And that number is well within her reach.

As of this writing we’re predicting that Beyonce will be nominated for Album of the Year (“Renaissance”) plus Record and Song of the Year (“Break My Soul”). She faces a tough battle against Adele in a rematch of their 2017 rivalry when Adele’s album “25” upset Beyonce’s “Lemonade” for the top prize. But even if Beyonce loses all three of the general field categories, she could make up for that in genre races.

For instance, she could win Best Dance/Electronic Album for “Renaissance” as it’s likely to be the only dance nominee in the Album of the Year race. Ditto Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.” That’s potentially two right there. She also has a slew of submissions in the R&B field, including Best R&B Performance for “Heated” and “Virgo’s Groove,” Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.” And she could show up two more times for her “King Richard” original song “Be Alive,” which is on the ballot for Best Visual Media Song and Best Music Video.

Beyonce is used to collecting Grammys by the armful. She prevailed four times in 2021, five times in 2004, and six times in 2010. That 2010 haul earned her the record for the most awards won in a single year by a female artist, a mark Adele tied in 2012. Do you think she’ll have another year like that in 2023 and eclipse the Georg Solti record that has stood for a quarter century? Make or update your Grammy predictions here in our predictions center.

