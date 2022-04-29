Grammys flashback: In 2010 Beyonce won her first (and ONLY) award in a top category for ‘Single Ladies’

Few songs have felt as monumental in 21st century pop music as Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” The song and its iconic music video served as year-defining material from Queen Bey, and it still holds up among the singer’s classic songs. Of the many awards it won, “Single Ladies” notably gave Beyoncé her first — and so far only — general field win at the Grammys: Song of the Year. But how exactly did it win, and was it the slam dunk that in hindsight we might think it was?

“Single Ladies” didn’t take much time to take off, reaching the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 just a month after its release. Soon after, it reached number-one, where it remained on-and-off for four weeks. The song was helped a lot by its video, which is one of Beyoncé’s most instantly recognizable with its iconic choreography and black-and-white photography. “Single Ladies” was also acclaimed by critics, who praised its empowering concept and lyrics. And since it was a Beyoncé song, it was played in both urban radio and mainstream top 40 radio.

The 2010 Grammy race for Song of the Year was full of big names, so “Single Ladies” wasn’t without strong competition. Lady Gaga’s huge smash “Poker Face” was nominated, as Gaga earned bids across three of the big four categories that year (all save Best New Artist, where she was ineligible); she ended up taking Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Also nominated was Maxwell, who had success with his R&B jam “Pretty Wings,” which peaked inside the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. However, these two songs probably weren’t Beyoncé’s biggest competition. Instead, her toughest challenges probably came from the two other general field winners that night: Kings of Leon and Taylor Swift.

Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” was also a big hit, and you could argue that it was more typical “Grammy bait” with its earnest romantic lyrics than something as urban and upbeat as “Single Ladies.” Ironically, “Use Somebody” beat Beyoncé’s “Halo” for Record of the Year, even though that was one of Beyoncé’s most pop-accessible songs. It’s also curious, in hindsight, that Bey’s team opted for the ballad for Record of the Year, while going for a lighter dance song in the songwriting race, but it did pay off.

Swift, meanwhile, took home Album of the Year for “Fearless” over Beyoncé’s “I Am… Sasha Fierce.” That Album of the Year win was significant, as many had expected Beyoncé to triumph, especially with “Sasha Fierce” being her closest pivot to pop music. Swift became the youngest Album of the Year winner of all time at age 20 (a record that was later broken by Billie Eilish), but youth may have been a disadvantage for Swift as a songwriter: the teen pop sound of “You Belong With Me” might have seemed too juvenile for voters especially against more serious songs like “Use Somebody” and a certified legend like Beyoncé.

“Single Ladies” also had major factors in its favor. First, it was the second biggest hit nominated (behind “Poker Face”), which always bodes well for songs. But perhaps most importantly, it played so well to so many audiences and was such a moment in pop culture that it was almost impossible not to like the song. To this day “Single Ladies” can be enjoyed by pretty much every audience, from pop fans to R&B fans and hip-hop fans.

Furthermore, Beyoncé might have benefited from her name-recognition, being against relative newcomers like Gaga and Swift, as well as Kings of Leon and Maxwell who weren’t at Beyoncé’s level of global fame. Grammy voters also love rewarding big moments that feel culturally significant (see everything from Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America” to Adele‘s “21”), and choosing “Single Ladies” also gave them the opportunity to award one of their favorite artists in one of the big categories (though voters have had plenty more chances since and haven’t taken advantage of them). All the nominees in the category left the show with at least two Grammys, so there was probably no bad blood either way.

Beyoncé remains one of the most significant artists of the modern era, so it’s deserved that she has, at least, one general field win. Since “Single Ladies” she has accumulated an impressive number of Grammys, becoming the most awarded woman in the show’s history with 28 trophies in all. But many are still gunning for Beyonce to get another general field win, particularly after her albums “Beyoncé” and “Lemonade” lost Album of the Year in upsets despite their near-unanimous acclaim. However, with Jon Batiste opening the door yet again for Black musicians in that category after a 14-year drought, it might not be long before Beyoncé can finally be called at least a two-time general field winner; it’s way overdue.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?