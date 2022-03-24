Beyonce has a better shot at Oscar than you think, just ask H.E.R.

For much of the season the Oscar race for Best Original Song has appeared to be a head-to-head duel between Billie Eilish and Finneas‘s “No Time to Die” theme song and Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “Encanto” ballad “Dos Oruguitas.” But there’s a chance we’re underestimating Beyonce‘s empowerment anthem “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” She reminds me of H.E.R., who upset to win this award last year for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The similarity isn’t just that both artists are R&B singer-songwriters. It’s also a matter of the films they were nominated for and the films they were up against. Last year the front-runner was Leslie Odom Jr. for “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami,” for which he was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor. There was also the strong possibility of an upset by “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest,” written by Rickard Göransson, Fat Max Gsus, and Savan Kotecha; that song seemed especially promising since it played an integral part in the movie instead of just playing over the end credits. Or perhaps voters would take the opportunity to finally honor Diane Warren, who was on her 12th nomination for “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead.” We had H.E.R. ranked fourth in the race, but she pulled off an upset, and in hindsight it made sense.

Of the five nominated films in that category, only two were nominees for Best Picture: “Judas” and “Trial of the Chicago 7,” which was nominated for “Hear My Voice.” “Judas” had the most nominations in that group and was the overwhelming favorite to win Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya (which he indeed ended up winning). In such a wide open race it shouldn’t have been surprising that voters leaned towards the movie they seemed to like best overall.

Which brings us to this race. The two front-running films, “Encanto” and “No Time to Die,” have three nominations apiece. But “King Richard” has as many noms as those two films combined. There’s one other Best Picture contender in the running for Best Song, “Belfast” (for Van Morrison‘s “Down to Joy”), and that’s the film in the category with the most nominations (seven). But it hasn’t won many awards in recent weeks despite being consistently nominated; for instance, it won a single BAFTA (Best British Film, which isn’t a category at the Oscars), three Critics Choice Awards (including two, Best Young Actor/Actress and Best Ensemble, that aren’t a category at the Oscars), and no SAG Awards. Like “Trial of the Chicago 7,” it’s vulnerable to being shut out on Oscar night, while “King Richard,” like “Judas,” is the heavy favorite to win an acting award (Best Actor for Will Smith).

No two years are exactly the same, so similar circumstances won’t necessarily break Beyonce’s way like they did for H.E.R. But if you’re thinking this is just a two-way race between Eilish and Miranda, brace yourself for a potential surprise.

