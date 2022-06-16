Beyonce finally announces 1st new solo album in 6 years: Prepare for the ‘Renaissance’

Beyonce sure knows how to keep people waiting. In 2016 she released one of the most acclaimed albums of the last decade, “Lemonade.” And then in 2018 she teamed with her husband Jay-Z for the collaborative album “Everything is Love.” Then … nothing. Okay, not nothing. She’s actually been quite busy since then. But fans have been champing at the bit for a proper new studio album, and now they finally know when they’re going to get it. The “Renaissance” will take place on July 29.

Since “Everything is Love,” Beyonce put on a “Homecoming” Coachella concert that was the basis for a Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary. She voiced Nala in the photo-realistic remake of “The Lion King” and released a compilation album for that film that earned her yet more Grammy nominations. From that album she made another music film, “Black is King,” which earned Grammy and Emmy nominations. She teamed with Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of Megan’s “Savage” that helped Beyonce set a new record as the most honored woman in Grammy history (she now has 28 trophies). And just this past year she earned her first Oscar nomination for co-writing the song “Be Alive” from the sports biopic “King Richard.”

That would be a tremendous amount of activity for an artist promoting an album let alone an artist in-between albums. So you could consider this a continuation rather than a comeback. Variety reports that the new collection will feature dance and country elements, both of which Beyonce has dabbled in before — she even performed “Daddy Lessons” from “Lemonade” with The Chicks at the 2016 CMAs. Will they call it a Beyonaissance? … Probably not. But it’s not an overstatement to call “Renaissance” instantly one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2022.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?