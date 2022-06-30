Beyonce reveals ‘Renaissance’ cover art and album’s special meaning: ‘I hope it inspires you to feel unique, strong and sexy’

Beyonce‘s “Renaissance” is one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year, and she’s meting out details a little at a time. On Thursday, June 30, she unveiled the provocative cover art in a post on Instagram (scroll down to see it). And with it she sent a special message to fans about what the album means to her and what she hopes it’ll mean to them.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she explained. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The cover for “Renaissance” depicts a scantily clad Beyonce atop a shimmering silver horse against a black backdrop, which certainly is true to her “free and adventurous” spirit in making the album. We also got a sense of the album’s “joy” in its lead single “Break My Soul,” an upbeat dance bop in which she repeats the defiant mantra “You won’t break my soul.” (It was fitting that she released the single in June as it would be right at home at a Pride march.) What do you think of the album cover? Does it make you more excited for the album’s release on July 29?

