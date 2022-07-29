Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ reactions and hot takes: Is it her ‘most fun album in years’ or ‘way too repetitive’?

Beyonce released her long-awaited new studio album “Renaissance” on July 29 as the first part of an announced trilogy of releases, and after only a few hours our readers already have opinions about the collection. Join the discussion here in our forums.

“I freakin’ love it! It’s Beyoncé’s most ‘fun’ album in years!” exclaims poster Lorenzo Dillard. “There are experimental elements but the songs are still listenable & the samples are well utilized. Single-wise ‘Cuff It’ sounds like a hit.” Moment 4 Life agrees, “‘Cuff It’ is definitely a standout and one of my faves,” and when it comes to Grammy potential, “I think it’s safe to say she will probably be the most nominated artist at this year’s awards, simply because of how much cross-genre support these songs could have.”

Rich Thot says, “The album gave what it needed to give,” though “I’m kinda doubting it’ll usurp self-titled” on the list of Beyonce’s all-time greats. “She could have cut at least three tracks. There’s some redundancy in the beats and vibes. But it is fun and well-crafted and manages to blend disco, electronic, vogue, soul, funk and hip-hop in a way that sounds uniform and unique.” GD agrees that “it’s way too repetitive, many many songs sound the same. But it’s better than her last two albums (‘The Lion Ling : The Gift’ and ‘Everything is Love’).” GhostfaceDilla thinks the “album is okay but I’m disappointed for a bit,” though they give “Renaissance” credit for being “a good summer jam.”

But the album has only been out for a few hours as of this writing, so the opinions could evolve in the coming days, weeks, and months as earworms potentially emerge. What do you think of her new album so far?

