‘Big Brother 24’s’ Alyssa: ‘Turner has terrible jury management’

Alyssa Snider was supposed to be the pawn this week on “Big Brother 24,” but she wound up being one of those pawns who go home (or to the jury house) after Brittany won the Veto and took herself off the block. She thought she could count on at least one vote from her BFF Turner, who kept promising he’d keep her despite plans to do the opposite after he, Monte and Taylor formed an alliance and he agreed to evict Alyssa to stay off the block. Complicating matters was that Brittany, feeling spurned by Taylor, decided she wanted Taylor out and tried to get Turner to flip and give Alyssa a sympathy vote. Brittany still went through with her vote to evict Taylor on Thursday, forcing Monte to break the 1-1 tie and boot Alyssa.

We caught up with Alyssa to get her thoughts on Turner’s betrayal, what she thinks her jury house reunion with Kyle will be like and more.

Gold Derby: You said you’re pissed at Turner. What went through your head when Taylor revealed that he and Monte had a deal to vote you out?

Alyssa: Brittany kind of gave me a heads-up on this “gentleman’s deal” that they had to vote me out. However, I don’t think Turner should’ve honored that, but whatever he needs to get to the end, I guess, that’s what he’s gonna do.

Gold Derby: Turner had repeatedly promised you his vote. How would you have reacted had he told you the truth?

Alyssa: I wish he told me the truth so I’d have a little bit of time to tell him that he should keep me in this house. I was good for his game. At the end of the day, I would’ve protected him, I would’ve taken him to the end if I had the option, so I wish that he would’ve just been straight up and up-front with me so I had more of a chance to fight with him.

Gold Derby: Why do you think Turner prioritized Monte over you, his best friend in the house?

Alyssa: I think Turner really looks up to Monte, in a sense, where he feels like Monte has worked with him very closely throughout the game, Monte hasn’t lied to him, so he feels like Monte would take him further, could win more competitions. I don’t really know. I don’t think he should’ve done that, but I think, at the end of the day, he felt like he had to do whatever Monte said.

Gold Derby: Who do you think is playing the best game and who playing the worst?

Alyssa: I think Monte is playing the best game because everyone thinks he’s playing a clean game. He has great jury management and he’s won a decent amount of competitions. I think Turner is playing a great game in the sense of competitions, but just like Paul, who came in second in two seasons, I think that Turner has terrible jury management.

Gold Derby: What do you expect your reunion with Kyle to be like?

Alyssa: I don’t know what to expect when I see Kyle. I think I’m gonna be very happy to see him again, but also I’ve heard so much the past couple of weeks and we still have a lot of unfinished business to take care of.

