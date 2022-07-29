‘Big Brother 24’s’ Ameerah: I should’ve aligned with different people

The Leftovers served up a blindside on Thursday’s “Big Brother 24” when Ameerah Jones was evicted 7-4, much to the shock of her allies, who had no idea that the underdogs had banded together to oust who they had perceived to be the mastermind who was running the house. Earlier in the week, Ameerah was sure she had the votes to stay, but she was ultimately not completely stunned that she was chatting with Julie Chen Moonves on Thursday. We caught up with Ameerah to find out what tipped her off, what she whispered to Jasmine and more.

Gold Derby: What did you whisper to Jasmine as you were walking out the door?

Ameerah: I wish I was whispering something a lot more interesting, but literally all I said was, “Can you grab my heels for me that I left in the back?” [Laughs] It was just like a last-minute wrap-up. “Dang, I left a pair of heels in the back. Can you please make sure you get them shipped out to me?”

Gold Derby: So you were shocked even though you said you were unsure that you had the votes to stay?

Ameerah: Yes. There were a lot of last-minute weird things that were happening before [the eviction]. People in my alliances were telling me, “Oh, you’re good to go, we’ve got your back, we’ve got your vote.” So I was good there. But what I was hearing sounded good, but what I was seeing did not equate to what I was hearing. I was seeing a lot of random people talking and whispering to each other that I didn’t normally see. So I was like, “What are these two people whispering about an hour before the ceremony?” It was just kind of weird. And then right before the ceremony, Michael and Kyle ran up to me and they were like, “Oh, people found out about Po’s Pack.” It felt like it was fake, like they were acting. So I was like, “Is this a setup?” I literally set that to them. “Is this a setup? What is going on here?” So at that point, I was like, “I think I’m gonna be going home tonight. I think they’re trying to get one over on me.” As much as I was hoping I was wrong, it turns out I wasn’t wrong.

Gold Derby: Before Julie told you about The Leftovers, you thought Daniel and Nicole masterminded your eviction. What were the red flags you saw with the two of with them?

Ameerah: I didn’t really trust them because, for one, they were really close with Turner, so I was like, “How could they be so close to Turner and not know what was going to happen?” I knew to they both had to at least known that Nicole was not going to be on the block, but they both lied to me — I don’t know if they lied, I’m still assuming they lied! But they both told me that they did not know that Nicole wasn’t going to be on the block. That didn’t add up to me because they were always with Turner. And plus, there were some things happening in the house, some drama happening, which made me feel uneasy with both Daniel and Nicole. So between their actions in the house and what I was seeing from them, I just started losing a lot of trust with those two.

Gold Derby: Was one of those things when Daniel snapped at Taylor before the Veto?

Ameerah: Yes. That was absolutely shocking to me. I didn’t even recognize who this person was, so I was a bit disappointed and surprised at what was going on. When you see something like that, you don’t really wanna be aligned with them anymore. So I was questioning everything in my mind, like, “Where is this behavior coming from? Is this how they’ve always been? What is going on here?” I was just shocked.

Gold Derby: You said you were not shocked about Turner, Taylor and Michael being in The Leftovers, but you were shocked about the rest because you were aligned with them. And Kyle said in his message that he started The Leftovers. Why do you think he started it to target you?

Ameerah: I do not know. I really don’t know. I’m still putting the puzzle pieces together. And let me tell you: Kyle, Monte and Michael — well, maybe Michael — but Kyle and Monte were everywhere in the house. They got along with everyone. There was never a point where either of them felt out of the loop. I completely understand that Michael would feel out of the loop even though he was in a lot of alliances, but he kept to himself a lot. Brittany did, Taylor did. Joseph was with a lot of people, but he didn’t join a lot of alliances, so he always felt like he was out of the loop. But Kyle and Monte, I was shocked.

Gold Derby: Is there anything you would’ve done differently?

Ameerah: Definitely since I’m here. [Laughs] I think I should’ve aligned with different people. I think aligning with Alyssa was a little bit of my flaw, as much as I love her, but she had loose lips. She was constantly spilling secrets, which made us, especially me, look like a threat and that I wasn’t trustworthy when she’s, like, dropping secrets. It made people not wanna work with us, so that was concerning. And also, I went a little too hard on comps because I kept coming in second place, not first, and if you’re gonna win it, what’s the point? You’re not in power. You’re just gonna be viewed as a threat that they can get out.

