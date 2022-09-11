‘Big Brother 24’: Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]

We’re inching closer and closer to the “BB24” finale, and just as important as finding out who will win the $750,000 grand prize is learning who will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This special honor comes with its own $25,000 award and eternal bragging rights as viewers’ most-loved player of the summer. Julie Chen Moonves will hand over the check during the live finale on September 25, and while it’s still a bit early to cast your official votes at CBS, we want to know which “Big Brother 24” cast member YOU are rooting for. Vote in our America’s Favorite Houseguest poll below.

Of note, only 15 of the 16 houseguests are eligible for this unique prize, with Paloma Aguilar giving up her chance when she voluntarily quit the game.

The players who were evicted in the pre-jury phase were Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog and Daniel Durston.

Those currently sitting in the jury house are Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner.

And the Final 5 of Season 24 are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale.

Once CBS opens voting (likely next week), fans will be allowed to cast 10 votes for who they want to be the 2022 recipient of America’s Favorite Houseguest. First-time voters will be prompted to login for free via Facebook or email, and they’ll then have the option of sharing their choices on social media.

Last year during the Cookout-dominated season, Tiffany Mitchell was surprised to learn that she won America’s Favorite Houseguest. “Thank you, America!” Tiffany shouted after being hugged by all of her fellow competitors. When Julie asked if she had a message for her son at home, Tiffany jokingly replied, “Yes son, this money is all mine.”

Some of the other iconic members of the America’s Favorite Houseguest club are Da’Vonne Rogers (Season 22), Nicole Anthony (Season 21), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Keesha Smith (Season 10), Janelle Pierzina (Season 7) and two-timer Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13). See the full list in our photo gallery.

