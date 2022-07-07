So what is the Backstage Boss eviction night twist on ‘Big Brother 24’?

It wouldn’t be a “Big Brother” premiere without some convoluted new twist. Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli picked the Backstage Boss ticket at BB Fest on Wednesday’s “Big Brother 24” premiere, making him immune for the week and also preventing him from partaking in the week’s competitions and voting on eviction night. If that’s not enough, he also had to choose three houseguests to join him backstage. He picked Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes, who also cannot be nominated or play in comps or vote either. However, they are not fully safe like Pooch and the two who are not saved by America’s Vote could still go home next Thursday.

Julie Chen Moonves has been teasing the unconventional first eviction this week. “I think the big headline is [that] the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” she told Us Weekly. “These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.” So what is this twist on a twist?

SEE Everything to know about ‘Big Brother 24’

During the show, Chen Moonves specifically said twice that while Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany cannot be nominated for eviction, there is no guarantee that they won’t be the first one going home. That would mean that HOH Daniel Durston cannot nominate any of them as OG noms or a renom, which means they would be in jeopardy in another way — most likely through a comp. Since America can save one of them, it’s entirely possibly that the two who are not saved have to compete in a comp and the loser becomes the third nominee. Or they could pit the nominees versus the Backstage peeps and the losing duo would go (or stay) on the block.

That makes the most sense, but never underestimate this show’s ability to concoct overly and unnecessarily complicated twists. Twists that give so much power and so early to one person — at randomly, at that; it’s not like Pooch won a comp — are not great. They also change the dynamic right off the bat because none of this is based on strategy. Pooch doesn’t even know these people’s names yet and did arguably the fairest thing by choosing the first ones out in each comp. Brittany was a random pick since there was no first person out in the piercing comp, but it is unfortunate that all three ended up being women.

“Big Brother” airs its first Sunday episode on July 10 at 8/7c.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.