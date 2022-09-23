‘Big Brother 24’s’ Brittany reveals who she would’ve evicted if she had won the Veto

Ever since Michael blew up Brittany Hoopes‘ game on his way out the door two weeks ago on “Big Brother 24,” she has been on the house’s hit list. She survived last week by winning the Veto, but couldn’t win the most important Veto of the season at final four. Despite a valiant campaign and attempts by Taylor as well, Monte cast the sole vote to evict her on Thursday’s episode, a decision the hypnotherapist says was the right call for his game since she was not going to take him to the final two.

But would Brittany have evicted Monte had she won the Veto? Find out below.

Gold Derby: If you had won the Veto, who would you have evicted and why?

Brittany: Ooh, that one day off. If I had gotten that one day and won this Veto, I would’ve evicted Turner. I mean, he’s a very strong player. He’s made some of the biggest moves in this game. Also, I had a final four slash final three with Taylor and Monte coming out of Big BroChella and I would’ve honored that.

Gold Derby: You admitted to Taylor yesterday that you voted her out last week. Would you have told her if she hadn’t ask you?

Brittany: Absolutely. I wanted to clear the air before I left the house.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’s’ Alyssa: ‘Turner has terrible jury management’

Gold Derby: In Michael’s eviction speech, he said you had multiple final twos and had leaked information. Do you regret trying to make those deals?

Brittany: No, I don’t because that was part of [our] strategy, that I would have conversations with other houseguests to really understand where their heads were at, if they were targeting Michael and me, and to move our game forward. He knew those were bogus conversations. It was part of our strategy together. I don’t regret that. I am anxious to learn more about how that kind of all played out.

Gold Derby: You finished in second place in a lot of comps recently. Besides the final four Veto, which loss hurt the most?

Brittany: Ooh, all the recent losses definitely stung. But I would say besides the final four Veto, it was probably this week’s HOH. That tiebreaker question between me and Taylor — I was so happy to see her win — but that was going to be crucial because I knew I was still the target and I knew that would guarantee I’d be in final three, so that one stung for sure.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.