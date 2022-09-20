‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany makes her last-ditch pitch to Monte

Monday was a boring day in the “Big Brother 24” house — even Brittany and Turner said so themselves — as the season lurches to a close. Brittany finally made her pitch to Monte, who also kissed and made up with Taylor.

Brittany tried her best to argue her case to Monte about why Turner is a bigger threat and more of a mental beast than she is (the last part is no, dawg), but it was a futile endeavor. Monte told her that everything she’s saying objectively makes sense, but he knows that Brittany and Taylor will take each other to final two instead of him while Turner and Taylor would both take him, so he’s got to roll with the greater odds. We all know this, and Brittany inherently knows it too and seems to have accepted there’s no turning “stubborn” Monte. She told Taylor she doesn’t know what else she can do but is going to make a killer speech. In a vent sesh to feedsters, she said she doesn’t think Monte played has played that great of a game because he was protected by Michael and just lucked into winning a “random Veto” to take out Michael and “has been set on me since then.” And in the most important part, Brittany said she’d vote for Taylor to win in a Taylor-Monte final two and wonders if she can convince Michael and the other girls in the jury to vote for her too. Wouldn’t take that much convincing, really.

While Brittany was plotting a Taylor win, Montay lounged in bed for about 3,934 hours. They hashed out their issues again, with Taylor apologizing that Monte has gotten different versions of her. Monte told her she should always be herself and it’s concerning that she feels she has to be a different person in different situations. Again, incredibly condescending since everyone acts differently in different situations. And, oh yeah, you guys are competing in a game built on deceit, manipulation and lying, so why wouldn’t Taylor, who was bullied, like, three hours into Day 1, act differently? Montay are not officially back on, but they’re on better terms than they were the day before and cuddled in bed while discussing final twos. Taylor made Monte kiss her pinky to promise he’d take her to finale two over Turner. He reiterated that he’s taking her and claims he has never said that to Turner (surejan.gif). He can live with that decision “morally” because it’s best for both of their games. He then flipped it on Taylor and asked if he she would take him to final two if he were to keep Brittany. She said yes because she’d rather sit next to him than someone who betrayed her, but we know she would definitely take Brittany.

But it doesn’t matter anyway since Brittany is leaving on Thursday.

