‘Big Brother 24’ cast: Meet the 16 new houseguests

A hypnotherapist, a private chef, a bus operator and a chemical processing engineer are among the 16 new houseguests on “Big Brother 24,” Gold Derby has learned. Meet the cast in the gallery above or click here.

Most of the houseguests are in their twenties, as usual, and the cast ranges in age from 22 to 47, with two people in their forties. That’s slightly older than last year’s crew, which boasted then-40-year-old Tiffany Mitchell as the eldest. Other cast members include a Vegas performer, an assistant football coach and a corporate flight attendant.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Big Brother 24’

As previously announced, the houseguests will move into the house on the live 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 6. The theme this season is BB Motel, with the design mimicking a mid-century Palm Springs look. Per CBS, America will be able to vote to “impact the game” on premiere night and a new twist will send the houseguests “scrambling.” When does it now?

“Big Brother 24” will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays airing schedule, with the first Sunday installment on July 10 at 8/7c. The live evictions will take place Thursdays at 9/8c.

“Big Brother 23” premieres with a live 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c.

