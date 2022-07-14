‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel calls out Taylor and wants her to ‘apologize for some things’ — huh?!

After only three episodes of “Big Brother 24,” the drama is at an all time high. Because of an unfortunate rendition of telephone — a childhood game in which a story gets misconstrued as more people tell it — Taylor Hale ended up being seen as a huge target, resulting in Head of Household Daniel Durston nominating her as a replacement nominee after Michael Bruner won the Power of Veto. During Daniel’s speech at the Veto meeting, he publicly called out Taylor for things he had heard about her and then suggested she needed to apologize to the house.

“Generally I don’t have a problem with you,” the Elvin impersonator flatly said after putting the beauty queen on the block. “It has come to my attention though that you’ve been rubbing the house the wrong way a little bit. And what’s good for the house is good for my long-term game. So you’re in the position now where you can rally for votes and maybe even apologize for some things you’ve said in this house.” Daniel has previously called himself a superfan of the CBS reality TV show, but would a superfan really call someone out like that, particularly when they didn’t have all of the information? Discuss.

To her credit, Taylor listened to Daniel’s remarks without really reacting. Then the camera cut to Paloma Aguilar, whose hand was over her mouth in shock. Meanwhile, Monte Taylor ringed his hands uncomfortably in his seat. Yeah, I imagine most of America was uncomfortable watching that fiasco of a speech.

Both Monte and Paloma were involved in the game of telephone that went terribly awry. You see, Paloma and her Girls Girls alliance had asked Taylor if she had any intel about the men since she’s always hanging out with them, but Taylor didn’t want to get involved in a girls-vs-boys alliance this early in the game. Taylor then accurately told Monte that Paloma was worried about the men going after the women. When Monte confronted Paloma, the story changed slightly in that apparently Paloma now wanted two strong guys to be nominated for eviction, which she vehemently denied. More people got involved and before long, the entire house was against Taylor, with only Nicole Layog being savvy enough to realize there may have been information misconstrued as more and more people got involved.

“I have a million things to say,” Taylor declared later in the diary room. “Oh, Daniel, how could you? I get you don’t want to ruffle feathers in the house when you’re the first HOH, but you could have been one of the few guys that I would take far in my game. But who knows, maybe my good sis Julie has a nice little surprise for me with this backstage twist coming up.” Taylor had previously been seeing crying alone in a room before Daniel’s speech.

Paloma told the camera privately, “Sorry Taylor, but the next time you want to throw me under the bus, maybe you should ask Terrance for some tips. Time to smile and wave to us, from your living room, of course.”

The other nominee this week is Terrance Higgins, but you wouldn’t know it by how little screen time he’s gotten. “In the past, I’m sure you’ve seen the old guy go home early,” said the karaoke DJ. “But this season we’re spinning a whole new record. You can bet I’ll be here after Thursday.” Will Terrance or Taylor go home on July 14? Stay tuned.

