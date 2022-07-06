‘Big Brother 24’ episode 1 recap: Julie Chen Moonves introduces new cast and unique twist [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Summer can officially begin now that “Big Brother” is back on our TV screens. Everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure returns to CBS with all new houseguests battling for a $750,000 prize. The theme is BB Motel and the house will be inspired by a mid-century Palm Springs look. There will be a twist that, according CBS, will send houseguests “scrambling” and America will be able vote to “impact the game” on premiere night.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has also teased to Us Weekly that the “first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night. These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night.” So how did the 90-minute premiere play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 1 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB24” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!”In last season’s finale, Xavier Prather claimed the final three-part Head of Household competition and voted to send home Azah Awasum because he thought he’d have a better shot against Derek Frazier. Xavier was right — he ended up winning the $750,000 grand prize by a unanimous 9-to-0 jury vote. Fan-favorite player Tiffany Mitchell was then named “America’s Favorite Houseguest” and took home that special $50,000 check. But enough chit-chat about last summer — it’s time to dive into Season 24. Let’s go!

8:08 p.m. — Julie welcomes us and promises new twists and new surprises! Well, she does that every year, but maybe they really will shock us this summer. 16 new houseguests will enter the BB Motel and compete in an over-the-top festival themed summer called “BB Fest.” But first, let’s meet the first four houseguests! Jasmine Davis is a Southern belle from Georgia. She’s a country girl with a glamorous side. Kyle Capener grew up Mormon, lives with his parents and is pretty much unemployed. He thinks he’ll excel at physical competitions, but may have trouble using his brain. Paloma Agular is an interior designer who just got her real estate license. She says she is good at building relationships and making people trust her. Monte Taylor is a personal fitness coach from Delaware who considers himself the perfect combination of brawn and brains. He also does bad celebrity impressions. These four will be the first to enter the house. The game starts the second they walk in the front door. Upon entering the BB house they will find a station and grab a ticket to BB Fest.

8:13 p.m. — Each of the first four houseguests have a ticket in hand and head into the backyard. Julie explains there are three festival hot spots in the backyard. They must scan their ticket to find out where they’ll be competing tonight. Paloma is off to the porta potties, Jasmine also heads to the porta potties, Monte is off to porta potties and Kyle drew porta potties as well. What are the odds?!? Wow! All four of them drew porta potties tickets. The gates to BB Fest have opened, but we still have 12 more houseguests to meet and a lot of games to be played.

8:20 p.m. — Alright, let’s see which houseguests enter the house next. Alyssa Snider works for a swimwear company and a cosmetic surgery office. She insists she’s more than a pretty face and has been a lifelong BB fan. She’s not afraid to make big moves and will happily show her enemies the backdoor. Daniel Durston is a musician from Vegas who says he can adapt to any surroundings or people he’s confronted with. He says he is a superfan who watches life feeds until 3am each season. We love to see superfans in the house! Taylor Hale is a personal stylist and a former Miss Michigan USA. She’s here to win and nothing can stop Taylor from getting what she wants. Michael Bruner is a criminal defense attorney from Minnesota. He looks young, but he’s a certified genius. Michael has watched “Big Brother” since he was eight years old and knows that the first HOH is 4x more likely to win the game, so that’s his first goal!

8:24 p.m. — The second batch of houseguests takes a look around and then grabs their tickets to BB Fest. They head into the backyard and discover which station they’ll compete at. Michael is heading to the merch stand, Alyssa goes to the merch stand, Taylor is off to the piercing tent and Daniel joins the merch stand. BB Fest is just getting started! I’m a little skeptical of the scanning. Is it truly random? The way their station just pops up on a screen leaves room for manipulation. I might believe it was completely random if they actually opened an envelope with their station written inside. I’m just a skeptic!

8:32 p.m. — Let’s get four more houseguests inside. Nicole Layog is a private chef and a proud lesbian. She gets along well with both men and women. Before becoming a chef she was a police officer for 10 years and considers herself a risk-taker. Matthew Turner is an artist who owns his own thrift store. Before owning his store he lived in a van touring the country. He grew up in a hippie household and thinks he can easily adapt to any situation. Joseph Abdin is a lawyer and personal trainer who is obsessed with working out. He is proud to represent Syrian Palestinians and considers himself a major flirt. Brittany Hoopes is a hypnotherapist and competitive belly dancer. She has watched “Big Brother” since season one and even has a notebook full of things to remember. I love how many superfans there are this season! Get these four in the BB Motel!

8:36 p.m. — The third group of houseguests enters, takes a look around and grabs their BB Fest tickets. Once in the backyard, we find out where they’ll compete tonight. Nicole heads to the porta potties, Brittany is at the piercing tent, Turner is at the piercing tent as well and Joseph will be at…the piercing tent! Only four tickets to BB Fest remain.

8:43 p.m. — The final four houseguests are moving in! Terrance Higgins is a bus operator in Chicago. The best part of his job is meeting new people. At night he’s a DJ so he also knows how to turn up a party. Indy Santos is from Brazil and moved to America 11 years ago. She’s addicted to “Big Brother” and believes her social skills will keep her from being evicted. Joseph “Pooch” Picciarelli thinks people might judge him for being a younger guy, but there’s a lot more to him. He’s probably gonna be the heartthrob this season, but will he ruin his game with a showmance? Ameerah Jones works from home, which has allowed her to travel to 34 different countries. Her life has been setting her up to “expect the unexpected” so she’s a perfect fit for “Big Brother.” She hopes people will view her as “not super strategic” and she’s open to a showmance.

8:47 p.m. — The last four houseguests have their tickets to BB Fest and enter the backyard. Let’s find out which stations they fill out. Terrance is off to the piercing tent. Indy will go to the merch stand. Pooch pulled the Backstage Boss pass! That means he will take the spiral staircase upstairs to the backstage area and have a seat. Ameerah fills out the merch stand and everyone has their place! Now it’s time for the competitions to begin. The games will play out one at a time. The winner of each competition will move on to the main stage, where they will compete to become the first HOH of the summer.

8:50 p.m. — As the Backstage Boss, Pooch will not compete in any competitions tonight. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Well, we’re not really sure yet. Julie says she’ll explain more about Pooch’s position later.

9:00 p.m. — The first competition starts at the porta potties. It’s called “Potty Talk.” In each round, a group of festival goers is heard talking outside the porta potties. Contained in each conversation are the words “one,” “two” and “three.” They have to identify which word was said the most times. The first person to answer incorrectly will be eliminated. If everyone is correct, the last person to lock in an answer will be eliminated. There will be four rounds until a winner is named. First of all, the conversation is ridiculous, lol. The correct answer is 2. Everyone answers correctly, but Paloma was last so she gets slimed and eliminated. The next person eliminated is Jasmine, who answered correctly, but last. Sorry about that brand new outfit you wore for your TV debut! The next to be eliminated is Nicole, who had the wrong answer. It’s now between Monte and Kyle. The winner of Potty Talk is…Monte! He will move on to compete in the HOH competition.