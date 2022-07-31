‘Big Brother 24’ episode 10 recap: Who won ‘The Invitation’-themed HOH comp? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After a blindsided Ameerah Jones left the “Big Brother 24” house on Thursday, the remaining eligible players all went to the backyard to compete in the next Head of Household competition. The theme was “The Invitation,” Sony’s upcoming horror film, and the contestants had to search for rare red cards inside hundreds of envelopes. Only the eight people who found the red invitations would be invited to compete in the HOH comp. So how’d it all play out on Sunday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 10 to find out what happened Sunday, July 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves hosts the weekly live episodes.

The 13 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following sets of “Festie Besties”: Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner, Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, and Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the ninth episode, Michael and Brittany used the Veto to remove themselves from the block, and then HOH Turner backdoored Ameerah and Terrance. Ameerah thought she had the support of her Po’s Pack alliance, but she was unaware of a bigger alliance in the house, the Leftovers, which sealed her elimination. But enough about last week — who will rise to power this week? Let’s go!

