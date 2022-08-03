‘Big Brother 24’ episode 11 recap: Did the Veto save Alyssa and Indy? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the Veto episode of “Big Brother 24,” Head of Household Monte Taylor had just nominated Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos for eviction. However, he promised them publicly that they weren’t his true targets. In reality, he wanted to get Nicole Layog out of the house, but since she was “Festie Besties” with Taylor Hale, who had already been on the block multiple times this season, he wanted to get Taylor’s blessing in order to put them up if the Power of Veto ended up being used. So how’d it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 11 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Julie Chen Moonves hosts the weekly live episodes.

The 13 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following sets of “Festie Besties”: Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner, Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, and Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 10th episode, the players competed in “The Invitation”-themed HOH comp, with Monte easily prevailing. Monte then checked in with his fellow Leftovers alliance members (Kyle, Brittany, Michael, Turner, Taylor and Joseph) and they decided a non-Leftover should go home this week (duh), but which one? Alyssa and Indy were put up on the block, but in the event the Veto is used to save them, Monte has his sights set on backdooring the duo of Nicole and Taylor, with the plan to send Nicole out the door.

8:04 p.m. – Alyssa and Indy were Monte’s safe bet nominees in case the Veto doesn’t get used, but his Leftovers alliance knew that the ideal target would be Nicole not Alyssa. To make that happen, they’d have to put Taylor back on the block as a pawn again and find a way to make Nicole stay safe. After Ameerah’s blindside last week, Nicole knew that she couldn’t feel fully safe and considered herself a possible backdoor option.

8:06 p.m. – Feeling comfortable in The Leftovers, Michael was interested in building a smaller alliance with people he fully trusts. He approached Brittany and Taylor for a final three deal that both were game for. Michael’s angle was to go to the end with people that no one could say were bigger threats than him in the game.

8:08 p.m. – In a conversation with Daniel, Monte intimated that Taylor was his target this week. As someone that has been invested in getting Taylor out since day 1, Daniel loved hearing that she’s the target, but he knew that getting her out would require putting is how best ally on the block again. Separately, Taylor, Michael and Kyle imagined a scenario where Kyle and Daniel win the Veto and put Daniel in a position to use the Veto with the assurance that Taylor is going home, only to find out on eviction night that he contributed to his best friend Nicole going home.

8:14 p.m. – Another tricky situation happening this week is that Kyle is in an alliance actively working against his crush in the house Alyssa. From her perspective, he simply lied to her last week in Ameerah’s eviction and they’re working together, but from his perspective he’s still potentially on board with his true alliance voting her out this week. Kyle also believes her to have a relationship back home outside of the game, but can’t resist his attraction to her and desire to keep her in the house.

8:17 p.m. – At Veto selection, three sets of Festie Besties were selected to compete. The HOH and his Besties were in, as were the two nominees. The final set was chosen by random draw–Kyle and Daniel! Monte made it clear that whichever pair wins the Veto, it only takes one of them to make the decision to use the Veto in order for it to be used–they do not have to agree on the decision.

8:19 p.m. – With their new threesome alliance, Brittany pointed out to Michael and Taylor that the best option for next week is that the Veto is not used so that one of Indy or Alyssa goes home and they can convince the one that stays to join the Brittany/Michael pair. Her thought is that everyone in The Leftovers is paired with someone outside the alliance, protecting them next week from going home in the even that they’re nominated. But that is not true of Brittany and Michael who, if nominated, would force the alliance to vote one of their own out. By this point in the week, it seemed The Leftovers were split on whether or not they should actually go after Nicole this week.

