‘Big Brother 24’ episode 12 recap: Was Nicole or Taylor evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fourth eviction episode of “Big Brother 24,” Veto winners Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener had just removed Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos from the chopping block. Head of Household Monte Taylor decided to replace the duo with Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, with the goal being to send Nicole packing. However, shockers happen all the time in the “Big Brother” house. So who ended up speaking with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the evening?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 12 to find out what happened Thursday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 13 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following sets of “Festie Besties”: Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner, Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, and Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 11th episode, the powerful Leftovers alliance comprised of Monte, Kyle, Brittany, Michael, Turner, Taylor and Joseph couldn’t decide whether to keep the noms the same (Alyssa and Indy) or use the Veto to backdoor another pair (Nicole and Taylor). Ultimately, a discussion between Monte, Daniel and Nicole convinced Daniel to use the Veto because he thought Monte was lying about not having enough votes to keep Nicole safe. In reality, Monte was telling them the truth, and now it’s possible that Nicole will be blindsided by the end of the hour because her best friend Daniel essentially put her on the block. Let’s go!

9:04 p.m. – After the Veto meeting, Daniel remained convinced that there was a large alliance forming with three pairs: Taylor and Turner, Brittany and Michael, and Monte and Joseph. That led him to believe that his vote plus Alyssa, Jasmine, Indy, Terrance and Kyle’s would be a majority tally to successfully take Taylor out and keep Nicole safe.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.