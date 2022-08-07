‘Big Brother 24’ episode 13 recap: Who won Head of Household? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the eviction of Nicole Layog on “Big Brother 24,” there were only 12 players still left in the game. Lone contestant Taylor Hale decided to join up with the girls, Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos, which meant the trio had an extra chance of claiming victory in the upcoming Head of Household competition. So which person won the HOH key, and which set of “Festie Besties” did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 13 to find out what happened Sunday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 12 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following sets of “Festie Besties”: Alyssa Snider, Indiana “Indy” Santos and Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner, and Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 12th episode, Nicole and Daniel slowly started to realize that they didn’t have enough votes to keep Nicole safe after all, which meant Daniel’s use of the Veto was a huge mistake. During the live vote, Daniel was the only person who voted to evict Taylor, while the other nine people voted to evict Nicole. In her exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Nicole was finally told the truth about the Leftovers alliance. But enough about last week, it’s time to start this new HOH comp!

