‘Big Brother 24’ episode 14 recap: Did the Veto save Terrance, Joseph and Monte? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Wednesday’s Veto episode of “Big Brother 24,” Head of Household Michael Bruner had just nominated the trio of Terrance Higgins, Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor for eviction. While the house was under the impression Michael’s real plan was to actually backdoor Daniel Durston, the comp beast was privately floating the idea of keeping the noms the same and sending home Monte, a true threat to win the game. How might the Power of Veto shake up Michael’s HOH reign? Let’s go!

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 14 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The 12 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following sets of “Festie Besties”: Alyssa Snider, Indiana “Indy” Santos and Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner, and Terrance Higgins, Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 13th episode, Daniel threw a temper tantrum after the house voted 9-to-1 to send home his closest ally, Nicole Layog. However, he failed to take responsibility for being the sole reason she was actually on the block in the first place (d’oh). The HOH comp took place in the backyard with Michael prevailing. He and bestie Brittany then discussed how to properly use his reign to make the biggest move for their own games.

8:04 p.m. – After the nomination ceremony, Monte was still feeling confident that The Leftovers have enough power in the game to keep him and Joseph safe this week. On the other side, Daniel was feeling confident that he could do some work this week to get the house to sway a direction other than him. Terrance, now on the block, had a secret meeting with Daniel and optioned keeping him around because they both have similar positions in the house, playing on their own and without many close allies. Terrance sees Monte as the biggest threat to his own game. Daniel’s top concern at the moment was getting picked to play in the Veto to give him the chance to win and then keep the noms the same.

8:08 p.m. – Still trying to find out who ate her muffin, Jasmine went on a mission to hide behind the couch and catch the culprit in action. Sadly, Turner could see her very clearly and his annoyance with her antics only grew. Later, Terrance gave Jasmine a heads up that it was Turner and so she decided to interrogate him, but Turner was not having it. It’s only a matter of time until this boils over into the two of them gunning for each other.

8:11 p.m. – Up in the HOH, Kyle opened up to Michael that he’s not entirely set on sending Daniel home this week. He feels like he’s still in a tough position within The Leftovers because of his relationship to Alyssa, but moreso he doesn’t want to be one of those players that puts himself in the pawn position next to Daniel and then is blindsided and going home. With fractures starting to form in The Leftovers, how much longer is it realistically going to last?

8:18 p.m. – At the Veto player selection meeting, Michael, Brittany, Monte, Terrance and Joseph were already set to play. Michael drew at random the names of Jasmine and Turner as the final players to compete. That meant Daniel missed out on his chance to play and ensure his own safety.

8:19 p.m. – In another strategic conversation, Terrance and Daniel discussed how exactly Daniel is even a threat worth getting out this week. Terrance does not want Daniel to go and would prefer that Monte is eliminated — as such, he vowed to throw the comp in Michael’s direction so that he can win and keep noms the same.

8:24 p.m. – For this week’s Veto comp, OTEV was back in the form of a country cockroach that spews saucy sewage on the players. In rounds, the players would have to search the backyard for answers to questions about the season so far. Surprisingly Jasmine’s ankle was no longer so sensitive because she competed in the challenge and was one of the first to finish in round one. The last to finish in round one was Brittany, eliminating her from the chance to win. The next eliminations were Jasmine in round two and Turner in round three, leaving Michael and the three nominees left to compete.

