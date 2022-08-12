‘Big Brother 24’ episode 15 recap: Was Kyle or Daniel evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fifth eviction episode of “Big Brother 24,” Veto winner Michael Bruner had just removed Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins from the chopping block. As the reigning Head of Household, he then decided to replace the trio with Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, with the goal being to send Daniel packing. However, shockers happen all the time in the “Big Brother” house. So who ended up speaking with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the evening?

The 12 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following sets of “Festie Besties”: Alyssa Snider, Indiana “Indy” Santos and Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner and Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 14th episode, Michael added another Veto win to his season haul by winning OTEV. Daniel joined Terrance, Alyssa, Indy and Jasmine in a plea for Michael to keep nominations the same so they could vote out Monte. The HOH considered the option, but then realized the eviction of Monte would benefit too many peoples’ games besides his own. Michael then decided to use the Veto to pull Joseph, Monte and Terrance off the block, replacing them with Kyle and Daniel. His goal? Evict Daniel from the house. Let’s see if all goes as planned!

