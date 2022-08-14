‘Big Brother 24’ episode 16 recap: Who won classic wall HOH competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Sunday’s all-new episode of “Big Brother 24,” Daniel Durston had just been evicted by an 8-to-1 vote over his “Festie Bestie” Kyle Capener. (The only person to throw a vote Daniel’s way was Terrance Higgins, which now officially puts him on the outside of the house.) With the “Festie Bestie” twist now over, the remaining eligible players then embarked in the classic wall HOH competition, with one person securing victory and winning the coveted Head of Household key.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 16 to find out what happened Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 11 remaining houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner, Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 15th episode, Daniel was evicted almost unanimously by the house, with only Terrance voting to keep him. During his exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Daniel was filled in on the Leftovers alliance and asked about whether he felt any responsibility for using the Veto that ended up sending home his best friend, Nicole Layog. “I do not because I was not the Head of Household that put her up,” he stated flatly. Hmm, okay, Daniel. But enough chit-chat, let’s get to this HOH competition!

8:04 p.m. — The “Conspiracy Fest” game is in full swing while Michael in the Diary Room brags that his HOH reign was a “complete success.” Brittany wants a Leftover to win this comp so that they can target one of the non-Leftovers, i.e. Terrance, Indy, Alyssa and Jasmine.

8:06 p.m. — Jasmine “tries her best” but she voluntarily drops, saying it’s not her comp. Her former bestie Turner makes fun of her southern accent and cutesey sayings. The remaining competitors are then covered in green goo — yuck!

8:08 p.m. — Terrance hisses at Taylor to “stop talking” to him after she tries to give him some uplifting words. Where’s your social game, Terrance?! Meanwhile, in a previously unseen moment, Alyssa and Kyle talk privately about how Daniel tried to break up the showmance by throwing Kyle under the bus. Alyssa formerly believes Kyle’s words and the showmance is back on.

8:10 p.m. — “Fake News” newspaper rolls are thrown onto the players’ heads. Cool. After 15 minutes, Brittany falls off the wall.

8:12 p.m. — The “Five Swatters” alliance was created earlier in the week, with Joseph joining Terrance, Indy, Alyssa and Jasmine. However, Joseph doesn’t seem on board, saying his allegiance is to the Leftovers. He then tells the bigger group about the new “alliance,” saying it’s named “something fly swatters.” Terrance falls off the wall next.

8:14 p.m. — An off-camera Loch Ness Monster spews blue slime at the remaining seven players. Shortly after, at the 27 minute mark, Monte takes the “L” and drops. Alyssa, just seconds later, follows him. Michael worries that since Indy is “small,” this could be her comp to win. We’ll find out who prevails after the commercial break.

8:18 p.m. — Taylor wants this to be her first comp win of the season so she can prove her worth as a competitor. Bigfoot then drops tons of hair onto the remaining five houseguests, which makes Joseph “itchy.” Turner jokes that he doesn’t need “anymore hair.”

8:20 p.m. — An alien voice comes over the loudspeaker, and then pink probing gel is splattered over everybody’s entire bodies. Taylor remarks that the goo is “worse” than the people have been to her in the house. The next person to drop is Indy at the 39 minute mark. That means only four Leftovers are left in the comp: Joseph, Kyle, Taylor and Turner.

8:22 p.m. — Turner says he doesn’t need to win a second HOH so soon, so he drops after 42 minutes. Two minutes later, Joseph drops because he doesn’t want the Five Swatters sitting on the bench to get any power this week.

8:24 p.m. — It all comes down to Taylor vs. Kyle, and he wants to win in order to keep Alyssa safe. It’s a photo finish as both people scream in agony, but ultimately Kyle drops. Congrats Taylor on winning Head of Household! A jealous Alyssa says she wishes it was her that won so Kyle could be congratulating her instead of Taylor — drama!

8:26 p.m. — “Who’s ready for Taylor’s reign of Taylor?” the new HOH asks aloud in the Diary Room. Jasmine declares privately that they all should have taken out Taylor when they had the chance.

8:29 p.m. — Oops, Taylor is so excited that she breaks the string attached to her HOH key. Taylor and Brittany celebrate in the pantry; remember, they previously created a Final 3 deal with Michael. They notice how the other girls had “complete silence” after Taylor prevailed.

8:31 p.m. — Michael tells Brittany how Joseph and Kyle are playing “both sides” of the house because of their friendships with the people in the Five Swatters. Jasmine is “nervous” with Taylor now in control of the game, although they’ve gotten a “little closer” in the past few weeks. Taylor confirms that Jasmine is “not on her radar” because she has no interest in targeting a fellow Black woman.

8:33 p.m. — In a Leftovers meeting, Brittany throws out Jasmine’s name as a target. Knowing that Taylor doesn’t want to put up Jasmine, Monte suggests Indy should be the target for the week. Terrance abruptly comes into the room and the meeting ends awkwardly.

8:36 p.m. — Terrance chats with Taylor in the HOH room, but Taylor isn’t buying his new chummy attitude since he tried to get her out previously. He reminds her that he’s alone in the house, but she hints in the Diary Room that he might be her official target.

8:40 p.m. — Flashbacks of prior scenes between Tayor and Joseph are shown, as “Big Brother” hints as a possible showmance. Uh-oh, are Taylor’s Lays potato chips about to get jealous?

8:42 p.m. — Taylor confirms to Turner and Monte that Terrance is indeed her target. She previously told Indy and Alyssa that they’d be safe, and she told Kyle and Joseph on the wall that they’d be safe. So there aren’t a lot of options. Taylor wants to put up Terrance and Turner, and use Monte as a backdoor if need be. But Turner and Monte are not all-in on this idea; in fact, they hate it! Will Taylor change her name before noms?

8:49 p.m. — Joseph does his laundry but is “scared to his core” about waking up Indy. He says making his bed quietly is the “hardest comp he’s ever had.” He realizes his sheets are wet, but he doesn’t want to wake Indy so he just sleeps in wet sheets lol.

8:51 p.m. — Taylor has some “backtracking” to do since she’s now considering putting up Indy as a pawn next to Terrance. Indy was “scared” that would happen since she doesn’t have a great relationship with the new HOH. “I may do the same to her in the future,” Indy declares in the Diary Room.

8:53 p.m. — Taylor isn’t happy with how the moment went with Indy, so she goes to the Leftovers for advice. Turner tries to convince her to put up Jasmine, since Jasmine would definitely nominate Taylor if she had the chance. Monte has his eyes set on them all making it the Final 7, so this is when “blood” needs to get on people’s hands.

8:58 p.m. — It’s time for the nominations ceremony! For the first time in weeks, the Head of Household gets to put up whomever they want since the “Festie Bestie” twist is officially kaput. Taylor turns the two keys of her nominees, revealing the faces of Indy and Terrance. However, she promises there’s a “larger target” in the house (alluding to Monte) and that when she swings she doesn’t miss.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.