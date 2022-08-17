‘Big Brother 24’ episode 17 recap: Did the Veto save Indy or Terrance? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After winning “Big Brother’s” classic wall Head of Household competition, Taylor Hale had her sights set on taking out someone she didn’t really gel with: Terrance Higgins. Taylor nominated Terrance for eviction this week alongside Indiana “Indy” Santos, but then she told the entire house she had a much bigger target in mind, alluding to Monte Taylor. Did the Veto save Terrance or Indy from the block on Wednesday night? And if so, did Taylor really try to backdoor Monte?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 17 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The 11 remaining houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner, Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 16th episode, the houseguests dropped from the wall comp one by one until only Taylor remained. She then had a bit of trouble determining which two people she wanted to put up on the block. Jasmine was safe because she was a fellow Black woman. Joseph and Kyle were safe because of a promise Taylor made to them on the wall. And Alyssa and Indy were safe because of an agreement they all made to each other while “Festie Besties.” In the end, Taylor decided to break her word to Indy so that she wouldn’t have to nominate a fellow Leftover. Now it’s time to see whether tonight’s Veto will shake up the game!

