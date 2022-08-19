‘Big Brother 24’ episode 18 recap: Was Indy, Terrance or someone else evicted? And what new twist shakes up the game? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the sixth eviction episode of “Big Brother 24,” Veto winner Kyle Capener had to decide if he wanted to use his power to pull Indy Santos or Terrance Higgins off the block. Keeping nominations the same would ensure the safety of his showmance partner Alyssa Snider. Reigning Head of Household Taylor Hale was feeling bitter about Alyssa stealing her trip to London during the Veto comp and now had reason to target Kyle’s lover. So, did Kyle use the Veto? And who ended up speaking with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the evening?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 18 to find out what happened Thursday, August 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 11 remaining houseguests are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 17th episode, Kyle won the Power of Veto, continuing the Leftovers domination of the season. Taylor was shocked and annoyed when Alyssa had the gaul to steal the reigning HOH’s trip to London during the comp and bestow a punishment on her. Seeing red, Taylor toyed with the idea of replacing one of the current nominees with Alyssa, and sending Kyle’s girlfriend to the jury house. In the end, viewers were left in suspense as the Veto meeting never happened. Let’s see how everything played out!