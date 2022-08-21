‘Big Brother 24’ episode 19 recap: Split House Twist results in 2 sets of nominations [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After the elimination of Indiana “Indy” Santos, only 10 players remained in the “Big Brother 24” house. And host Julie Chen Moonves decided now was the time to divide them into two groups of five in the show’s first ever Split House Twist. That’s right — this week there would be two Heads of Household, two sets of nominees, two Veto competitions/meetings and two evictions. And the entire time, the groups would be separated and playing their games simultaneously. Fun! So how’d it all play out on Sunday night?

The 10 remaining houseguests are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 18th episode, Indy was evicted by a 7-to-1 vote, with only Michael throwing her a pity vote (in order to help his jury management). The Head of Household comp then took place in the backyard, with Michael winning and Terrance being the runner-up. Due to their placements, Michael automatically became HOH of the Big Brochella indoor group and Terrance became HOH of the Dyre Fest outdoor group. Julie then revealed that a schoolyard-pick would determine the other eight players’ teams. Talk about a cliffhanger!

8:04 p.m. – As the HOH winner, Michael got first pick at who joins him inside at Big Brochella. He debated between picking people he wants to protect and people he wants to target. Terrance as HOH was a huge threat to The Leftovers because he’s the first non-member to have power since they formed. He clearly needed to target the alliance he’s had his eye on for a few weeks. Michael chose Jasmine first because she’s high on his target list, but it made her feel secure with their relationship. Terrance went with Turner as his first pick thinking that they have each other’s backs. The picks progressed to the point of Michael bringing Brittany, Taylor and Monte along while Terrance invited Alyssa, Joseph and Kyle to Dyre Fest. Michael added that he left Kyle to go to the other festival with the hopes that he’d go after a Leftovers member so that Michael won’t have to make that first move.

8:14 p.m. – Inside, Brochella started off their week with a pizza and beer party upstairs in the HOH room while the backyard was converted into Dyre Fest. If staying out back wasn’t bad enough, the makeup of the Dyre Fest crew meant that The Leftovers might not make it through the week unscathed — with Kyle, Joseph and Turner all vulnerable to a possible eviction at the hands of Terrance. Kyle was most disappointed because he’d have to “show his cards either way” with the possibility of having to vote against a Leftovers member or his showmance Alyssa.

8:17 p.m. – Terrance planned on using Turner as his main advisor for the week, promising to keep him safe no matter what. He gave Alyssa the same assurances, meaning that Terrance would be targeting either Kyle or Joseph.

8:20 p.m. – Outside at Dyre Fest, the five were greeted by nostalgic outdoor furniture, an outdoor kitchenette, port-a-potties, an outdoor shower and having to sleep in the open air. For his HOH “room,” Terrance got a covered patio tent with remembrancers from home that gave him added strength to “go after a big player” with his week in power.

8:28 p.m. – Jasmine was the first to hang around to discuss plans for the week with Michael. He told her that he “has to” put Monte up because there’s no opportunity to backdoor anyone this week and gave her confidence that she wouldn’t be a target. Jasmine tried to use her birthday week as a reason why she shouldn’t be nominated. Michael’s true plan though was to put Jasmine up and target her for eviction. Jasmine knew that Michael wouldn’t put Brittany up and that left him to put either her or Taylor up alongside Monte. That left her hoping that her connection with him is stronger than his connection with Taylor.

8:30 p.m. – With Monte, Taylor and Brittany all in the HOH room, Michael celebrated that this group of Leftovers would be safe this week, but worried for their comrades outside under Terrance’s reign. They all believed that outside “should” go down with Alyssa’s eviction, but knew that there’s a possibility they lose one of their own instead.

8:35 p.m. – Ahead of his nominations, Terrance got advice from Turner to put up Alyssa and Kyle with the obvious excuse that they’re in a showmance. Terrance pushed back on that idea because he told Alyssa she’s safe and disclosed that Joseph is his actual target. Later he told Joseph that he wants to go against the showmance, but Joseph wasn’t in a position to trust him. When he spoke with Alyssa, he told her he wants to put her up as a pawn, but that didn’t sit right with her. Things got messier when he spoke with Kyle and it sounded like he might use Kyle as a pawn instead.

8:44 p.m. – Under the pressure of the week, Kyle decided it was time to finally tell her about The Leftovers. His mission was to make sure she finds out from him instead of anyone else and to focus on protecting them both through this week. He clued her in to all the votes that they engineered, ending with how he saved her last week when the rest of the alliance wanted her out instead of Indy. He said that Michael and Brittany “want a way out” and so they should join with them and Terrance to take out Joseph, Turner and Monte. After telling Alyssa, Kyle went to Terrance with news of the seven-person alliance and their history of leading evictions. He said Monte has been running the show with Joseph as a wingman and Turner as their next closest ally. Terrance received the news as a wake up moment and an opportunity to flip the house to Kyle’s new alliance against the other guys.

8:50 p.m. – Having both received the news of the secret alliance running the game, Alyssa and Terrance bonded over “feeling left out,” being on the block and getting played by people they thought they were close with. Knowing they’re on bottom of things and that he can’t compete in HOH next week, Terrance felt like the move he had to make was to protect Alyssa and Kyle, which meant that Joseph and Turner would have to replace the showmance as his initial nominations.

8:54 p.m. – Before Michael’s nominations, Monte volunteered to go up as a pawn so that Michael can use the narrative that he’s going after Monte. It was a weight off of Michael’s shoulders, but in reality it was Monte’s best option knowing that he’d probably go up anyway and this was a chance to earn some credit with Michael to cash in on in the future.

8:56 p.m. – At the first of two nomination ceremonies, Michael named Monte and Jasmine, wishing them both well in the Veto comp. Out back, Terrance named Joseph and Turner, explaining that he found out they’ve been instrumental in previous evictions and that this was his chance to take a shot. While things seemed to be going smoothly inside, everyone outside was on edge between Turner’s blindside, Joseph’s disappointment and Kyle’s worry.

