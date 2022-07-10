‘Big Brother 24’ episode 2 recap: Who did Daniel Durston nominate for eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Sunday’s second episode of “Big Brother,” Daniel Durston had just won the Head of Household key, but he wasn’t the only person with power. Because of a new Backstage Boss twist, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was given safety for the week and he also got to put three players’ games “in jeopardy.” The people he chose were Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes, which meant they couldn’t be nominated this week, but that they still could end up going home on Thursday night. (Confused? Me, too.) So which two houseguests did Daniel nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 2 to find out what happened Sunday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The 16 houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog, Paloma Aguilar, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the season premiere, host Julie Chen Moonves introduced the contestants to their new house decked out like a motel. The theme of the evening was “BBFest” and each of the players chose random passes that sent them to the porta potties, merch stand or piercing tent (except for Pooch, who drew the backstage boss pass). Each group competed in mini challenges, with the three winners then competing in the first HOH competition of the summer. Daniel smoked the comp, giving him the all-important power. But enough about last week — let’s see how tonight’s episode plays out.

8:04 p.m. — Daniel’s dream “literally came true,” he declares in the diary room, as he wanted to win the first HOH of the summer.

8:05 p.m. — The bros celebrate in the bathroom, with Pooch getting props for the way he chose Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany to go backstage with him, since they performed the worst in their mini-challenges.

8:06 p.m. — Michael is an attorney but he’s lying to people that he works at an escape room (lol). Likewise, Brittany is really a clinical hypnotist but she’s lying that she’s a toy tester.

8:08 p.m. — Now it’s time for the celebratory champagne toast where all 16 players do a meet-and-greet in the living room. Joseph ruffles feathers when he suggests he may not be single “inside or outside” the house. Taylor already has a crush on Monte, who does lots of celeb impressions in the diary room. Paloma doesn’t think Taylor should mention she’s a beauty queen. Michael tells everyone he just got engaged. Daniel thinks Nicole’s energy is “dope” and that he’s going to get along with her. Kyle reveals he grew up in Japan and loves good ramen. Karaoke DJ Terrence admits he’s 47, which makes him the oldest of the season. Indy is a flight attendant who wants to become a sex coach.

8:13 p.m. — Pooch gives Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany their backstage T-shirts and tells them they have to wear them “all week.” The girls are confused with the twist and are annoyed they have no leverage to impact the game for the first week.

8:15 p.m. — Daniel gathers everyone in the living room for an important Have-Not announcement. As HOH, he has to name the first four Have-Nots of the summer, which means they have to eat slop and take cold showers. Michael volunteers. Then Monte, Joseph and Kyle volunteer as well. That excites Daniel because he won’t get any blood on his hands. The group then goes upstairs to see the Have-Not room, which consists pool floaties instead of beds and towels instead of blankets.

8:17 p.m. — Daniel and Nicole hug in the HOH room and he tells her she’s his #1. That was quick. They “locked eyes” in the backyard on Day 1 and that made him realize he could trust her. Nicole feels the same way and calls him her “ride or die.” He wants to name their alliance the “Road Rats,” aka from rats to riches. They want to keep their alliance secret until the final episode — can they do it?

8:22 p.m. — “Scorpio sisters” Paloma and Alyssa are already bonding thanks to their backstage situations. They think that some people are already snakes they can’t trust.

8:23 p.m. — Taylor and the boys are playing pool in the backyard but she’s just trying to “play their game” as a way to see how they’re communicating with each other. Monte calls her “attractive” and “clearly competitive.” Paloma thinks Taylor is using her beauty to bond with the men and notices she’s alienating herself from the girls.

8:25 p.m. — Later, all the girls are downstairs except for two: Nicole and Taylor. “She’s a pageant girl,” they say in a demeaning way about Taylor. They decide to “manifest” an all-girls alliance in order to get the strong boys out of the house. They want to create side alliances with the boys, sort of like how the Cookout worked last season. “Girls-Girls” is the name of their group.

8:31 p.m. — Alyssa thinks Newark is a country known as the “happiest place on earth.” Is she thinking of Disneyland? Or the town in New Jersey? Nope, she’s thinking of Denmark!

8:33 p.m. — Alliance members Paloma and Ameerah want to talk to Daniel about all the strong guys in the house. Ameerah tells Daniel to be aware of the four bros who volunteered to be Have-Nots, saying they’re trying to influence him. He’s worried he can’t put any of them up on the block now, but she urges him to do it anyway and that the girls will have his back. “Now they’re on my radar,” he reveals in the diary room. Nice play, Ameerah!

8:39 p.m. — Michael’s plan was to win HOH week one, but now he needs to “pivot.” He doesn’t want to play too hard, too fast and so he wants to start listening more than talking. In the morning, he asks Daniel what his strategy is for discussions and Daniel tells him to come talk to him later.

8:41 p.m. — In an emotional bonding moment, Paloma and Jasmine talk about losing their family members. Jasmine’s father died recently, a former “Big Brother” fan who watched the show with her. Paloma calls them their “guardian angels” and says they’re still with them.

8:43 p.m. — Michael visits Daniel in the HOH room late at night. He suggests that since Daniel can’t play next week he should set up his game for the following week. If Michael were to win HOH next, he wouldn’t put up Daniel. Daniel admits in the diary room that he doesn’t care about Michael being a superfan and that he doesn’t trust the guy. Yikes!

8:50 p.m. — In the kitchen, Kyle talks about being a Mormon and how he grew up “sheltered.” He is learning so much about other cultures by being in the “BB” house. Joseph’s family is a mix of Christians and Muslims, so he knows a lot about both religions. One of the reasons he auditioned for the show is because wanted to represent the Arab culture in a positive and “authentic” light.

8:52 p.m. — Jasmine and Terrence discuss who Daniel might nominate. Terrence feels like he doesn’t “fit” in the house and that he could be put up because of that. Jasmine dismisses him and says it’ll probably be “girls” that are nominated. Terrence talks about creating a “married” alliance, but Jasmine privately doesn’t want to be a part of that.

8:54 p.m. — Daniel and Paloma are talking openly in the HOH room, since she is not eligible to be nominated this week. Paloma throws out Taylor’s name because she’s a “question mark” and wonders aloud whether she’s a “girl’s girl” like the rest of them are. Daniel thinks Taylor is “definitely an option” to nominate because he hasn’t bonded with her.

8:58 p.m. — It’s time for the first nominations ceremony of the summer. Daniel reminds the group that Pooch, Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany are all ineligible to be nominated because of the backstage boss twist. The HOH has decided to put up … Terrence and Michael! In the diary room, Daniel confesses that Terrence is a pawn while Michael is his real target. That’s a wrap for Sunday night’s show.

