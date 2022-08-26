‘Big Brother 24’ episode 21 recap: Which 2 houseguests were sent to jury in Split House evictions? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Because of the Split House Twist, two separate evictions played out on “Big Brother 24” this week: one indoors and one outdoors. The Big Brochella Head of Household, Michael Bruner, had his sights set on taking out Jasmine Davis, while the Dyre Fest HOH, Terrance Higgins, wanted to oust Joseph Abdin. But with so few people in each group, was anyone able to flip the script? And which two houseguests ended up speaking with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the evening?

The 10 remaining houseguests have been temporarily split into two groups: the Big Brochella indoor group with Michael Bruner, Jasmine Davis, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor, and the Dyre Fest outdoor group with Terrance Higgins, Matthew "Turner" Turner, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin and Kyle Capener.

The 10 remaining houseguests have been temporarily split into two groups: the Big Brochella indoor group with Michael Bruner, Jasmine Davis, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor, and the Dyre Fest outdoor group with Terrance Higgins, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin and Kyle Capener.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 20th episode, it was smooth sailing for the Leftovers inside the house as Brittany won the Power of Veto and kept noms the same, basically ensuring Jasmine will become a juror tonight. Meanwhile, chaos continued outside when Terrance followed up his HOH win with a POV. He’s killing it! After convincing both Kyle and Joseph to spill all their secrets, he decided to keep the rivalry going by pulling Turner off the block and replacing him with Kyle. This way Kyle and Joseph can fight it out to the bitter end. Which one of them will survive? And have the Leftovers finally met their expiration date? Let’s find out!

9:10 p.m. — Inside the house the plan is to evict Jasmine, but the Leftovers at Brochella have no idea what’s happening outside. Jasmine cam-talks and tells America that she has a fighting chance since Monte is still on the block. She also admits that she’s been fake limping and playing up her sprained ankle. No kiddin? I think most of us are ready to watch her hobble out of the house this week. Michael, Taylor and Jasmine begin to speculate what’s happening outside. The suspense is killing them!

9:15 p.m. — It’s time for the Brochella vote and eviction! Prior to the vote Monte and Jasmine both give forgettable speeches worth nothing. Jasmine says Julie looks prettier than a “fresh pan of corn bread.” Please go.

9:20 p.m. — As expected, Jasmine is evicted by a vote of 2-0. She heads out for air hugs with Julie and doesn’t seem phased at all. We do learn that she blames Alyssa for her eviction and of the people remaining, she clearly likes Michael the best. Michael is destroying everyone in terms of jury management thus far, so the houseguests would be wise to evict him soon if they don’t want to lose in a landslide.

9:25 p.m. — Obviously all the action has been happening at Dyre Fest this week so it’s no surprise they’re saving the best for last. We pick up in the backyard right after the Veto meeting. Terrance is overwhelmed by the amount of information he has received during his HOH, but he wants even more. He can’t wait for Kyle and Joseph to spill more tea as they fight for they lives. Joseph is thrilled that Turner is off the block because he’d much rather campaign against Kyle.

9:30 p.m. — Terrance tells Kyle that the only reason he put him on the block was to cool things down in the yard. His target is definitely Joseph and he sees a bromance stronger than any showmance in this house. Now that I think about that, he’s right. Alyssa hasn’t really done anything and she’s been left out of the Leftovers as well. Meanwhile, Joseph tells Terrance that Kyle not only was part of the Leftovers, he built it. He tells Terrance Kyle is a snake and if he did it to them, he’ll do it to Terrance as well. But there’s more! Turner heads over to talk things out with Kyle and Alyssa, where they all proceed to talk smack about Joseph. While Joseph is in the Diary Room, Terrance calls everyone over to lock in an alliance moving forward. Terrance, Turner, Kyle and Alyssa agree on a new final four. Terrance is sick of being at the bottom of the barrel and he’s definitely made the best of his HOH. What a turn of events. When Turner enters the Diary Room, he affirms this Afterparty alliance is legit. He’s ready to send Joseph packing.