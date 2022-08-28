‘Big Brother 24’ episode 22 recap: Who won HOH after Split House double eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Split House Twist proved to be one of the biggest game-changers in “Big Brother” history, as it resulted in The Leftovers alliance being outed and two members turning on themselves. At least, that’s what happened outside at Dyre Fest. Inside was smooth sailing for the Big Brochella fest-goers. When the dust was settled, both Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin were evicted from the “Big Brother” house. So who won HOH after everyone met up again at the conclusion of the Split House Twist?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 22 to find out what happened Sunday, August 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The eight remaining houseguests are Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, Terrance Higgins, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 21st episode, host Julie Chen Moonves oversaw the double evictions of Jasmine (who said she blamed Alyssa “more than anybody” for her ouster — huh?!) and Joseph (who bragged about his “moral compass” despite lying to the Five Swatters over and over again). She then instructed the outdoor group to return to the house, where the Top 8 reunited and hugged it out in the living room. But enough about last week — it’s time to start this Head of Household competition!

