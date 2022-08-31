‘Big Brother 24’ episode 23 recap: Did the Veto save Brittany or Taylor? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And just like that, The Leftovers have been thrown out with the trash. The dominant “Big Brother” alliance made it to the halfway point of the game, but new Head of Household Matthew “Turner” Turner decided to use his reign to draw a line between his Pound group (Turner, Kyle Capener and Monte Taylor) and the other three (Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale and Michael Bruner). After putting Brittany and Taylor on the block, Turner hinted that his real target this week might be Michael, but of course, it all would depend on who won the impending Veto competition.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 23 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The eight remaining houseguests are Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, Terrance Higgins, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 22nd episode, the Dyre Fest outdoor group and the Big Brochella indoor group met up to compare stories of what happened over the past week. The four remaining from outside now call themselves the After Party and they want to work together to get rid of the larger Leftovers alliance. After Turner won the miniature HOH comp, he stayed loyal to the After Party and the Pound and put Brittany and Taylor on the block. Will the Veto save either of them tonight? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — Turner admits his nominations speech was “mostly a lie” because Joseph told him that Michael was also in the Final 4 deal along with Brittany and Taylor. The girls are crying their eyes out, with Taylor feeling “hurt” and “stupid.” Monte says that seeing Taylor cry confirms the Joseph story is true. Kyle feels secure in the game now because of his two alliances and claims, “Dyre Fest saved my game.”

8:07 p.m. — In the HOH room, Brittany swears on her life that she never talked to Joseph about a Final 3 deal. Turner tells her that she’s not his target at all. Later, Taylor is up in the HOH room and Turner swears on his life that he’s telling the truth about Joseph telling him about the deal. Turner tells the camera that none of this really matters because Michael is his backdoor plan.

8:09 p.m. — In the Have-Not room, Turner apologizes to Michael for putting his friends on the block. Michael says it’s not the end of his game if one of the girls goes home this week. Michael appreciates not being nominated. Turner lies and says he had no thoughts of putting him on the block ever, but Michael isn’t buying it. “I have a bad feeling this week,” he admits.

8:11 p.m. — The Pound plus Alyssa meet in the HOH room. Kyle tells Monte that Alyssa and Terrance know “everything” about the Leftovers because he told them outside, and Monte’s mouth shoots open in shock. Monte is furious and hints that he can no longer trust Kyle going forward since he previously blamed Joseph for spilling the beans.

8:13 p.m. — Monte and Taylor talk about how it’s “too easy” for the Dyre Fest survivors to be blaming Joseph since he’s not there to defend himself. If Taylor pulls the Houseguest’s Choice chip and picks Monte and he wins the Veto, he confirms he will “100%” use it to take her off the block.

8:17 p.m. — Kyle and Michael chat privately and Michael asks about his options going forward. The convo makes Michael “suspicious” of Kyle because of the way he’s been acting since returning from Dyre Fest.

8:18 p.m. — Michael and Brittany are working out scenarios in the work-out room. They bring up how Kyle was worried about a Cookout-style alliance of minorities forming in the house. “What do we have to lose” about revealing the information, he wonders aloud. Michael hopes he gets picked for the Veto so he can shake up the week.

8:20 p.m. — Turner really, really doesn’t want Michael to get picked for the Veto because he has already won four of these things. The Veto drawing ceremony begins. Turner picks Alyssa, Taylor picks Monte and Brittany picks … Michael! Turner calls it “worst case scenario” lol.

