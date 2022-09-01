‘Big Brother 24’ episode 24 recap: Was Brittany, Taylor or a surprising new target evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the eighth eviction episode of “Big Brother 24,” Veto winner Michael Bruner had to decide which one of his BFFs to pull off the block, Brittany Hoopes or Taylor Hale. Reigning Head of Household Matthew “Turner” Turner had originally planned to backdoor Michael this week, so who became his new target? And who ended up speaking with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the evening?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 24 to find out what happened Thursday, September 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 11 remaining houseguests are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 23rd episode, Michael won the Power of Veto, saving himself from becoming a backdoor option this week. While Michael and Brittany discussed ways to keep their final three with Taylor intact, they decided to go public with some disturbing conversations they had with Kyle regarding race. With the whole house newly informed about Kyle’s ignorant statements — and Kyle completely mortified and fearful of what will be said about him outside of the house — how will things play out? It’s time to find out!