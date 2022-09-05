‘Big Brother 24’ episode 25 recap: A new HOH is crowned and Zingbot reads the top 7 for filth! [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Sunday’s all-new episode of “Big Brother 24,” Kyle Capener had just been evicted by a 5-0 vote over Taylor Hale. It followed an emotional week that forced the houseguests to have difficult discussions about race, implicit bias and racism. As the dust settled, the Leftovers alliance had come crashing down, with remaining members playing cat and mouse about who will strike first. Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes and Taylor formed a final three deal. On the other side, Monte Taylor, Matthew “Turner” Turner and Terrance Higgins have a bromance going with the Dog Pound. Meanwhile, Alyssa Snider is up for grabs after her boyfriend got the boot.

Following Kyle’s eviction, the remaining eligible players then embarked in the next HOH competition, with one person securing victory and winning the coveted Head of Household key.

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 25 to find out what happened Sunday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 24th episode, Kyle was evicted unanimously by the house after they confronted his controversial comments and implicit bias. During his exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Kyle acknowledged, “It was a tough week, but honestly I’m feeling so great to have had this experience with all these amazing people. They shared so much love and compassion for someone as flawed as I am. I just feel so grateful to have had this experience and to have had it with these houseguests.” But enough chit-chat, let’s get to this HOH competition!

8:08 p.m. — The competition for HOH is underway. Players are racing across the yard, collecting puzzle pieces. Whoever finishes first will reign over the house. Alyssa says she’s feeling alone in the game now that Kyle is gone, so if she can’t win she’s rooting for Terrance. Meanwhile, it seems clear that the Big Brochella and Dyre Fest groups are still working together, mostly. Everyone but Brittany knows Michael HAS to go. The guy is too smart and he wins everything. Brittany seems completely content riding Michael’s coattails to the end and finishing in second place. It seems like there’s always at least one of those each season. Alas, as Turner looks on, he notices Michael is not only winning, he’s obliterating the competition. Turner tried to backdoor Michael last week, so he’s getting nervous. A few more minutes pass and Michael officially wins his third HOH of the season and 8th comp victory. What a beast!

8:12 p.m. — Michael is thrilled he won, but he also knows he basically has to win every competition to survive the rest of this season. Later he celebrates with Brittany in the pantry. Michael says if this were any other week Turner would be his target, but he promised him safety last week and plans to keep his word. Moments later, Taylor joins the party and the three of them celebrate making it to the Top 6. Things are more somber in the kitchen where Monte and Turner mope about Michael dominating them once again. They’re terrified they’ll be targets even though Michael has promised them otherwise.

8:15 p.m. — Changing gears, Alyssa and Taylor are catching up in the bedroom. Kyle leaving seems to have finally sunk in and Alyssa says doing the right thing isn’t always the easy thing. Taylor consoles her, but Alyssa seems to gain some happiness when she realizes she might be the only person in BB history to vote out their showmance. Off the top of my head I can’t confirm or deny that. Anyways, if Taylor knows what’s good for her she should keep reeling Alyssa in. It doesn’t hurt to have another person on your side and Alyssa is a total floater up for grabs. Over in the boys room, Monte and Terrance realize Michael can now play in every Veto for the rest of the season. They’re determined to make him win every single one of them too or he’s toast.

8:25 p.m. — Zingbot has finally arrived! I can’t wait for him to roast the houseguests. Here are all of his zingers in their full glory:

-“Turner – You used to be a band (?) lifer, it seems you’ve been everywhere except the shower!”

-“With all that’s going on in the world, there’s some new zinging guidelines. Masks are now optional, unless your face looks like Michael! Cover that up, ZING!”

-“Monte – I hear you’re good at impressions. In fact, I’ve been working on my Monte impression. Are you ready? I’m Monte and I’m sooo boring. Zing!”

-“I heard the Big Brother backyard was hot, but this is brutal. I really could use something icy and cold. Could I borrow your Taylor? Ice queen zing!”

-“Oh my God, it’s DJ Showtime. You are so popular in the underground, because that’s where they find fossils. Zing!”

-“Alyssa, when I see you I can’t help but think of a heavy winter’s coat in the desert. Dead weight and completely useless. Zing!”

-“Brittany, I have a song for you. Jeepers, creepers, where did you get those peepers. No, seriously, where did you get those crazy fucking eyes?!”

So who do you think got it the worst? I’d say Alyssa. That was hilarious.

8:30 p.m. — Monte tells Turner they should take out Brittany if they get the chance. He says the jury might feel some type of way about everything that transpired with Kyle. It wasn’t just Kyle who looked bad, it was Michael and Brittany. They sat on information until it helped their game, and that won’t bode well for them. Monte says if Michael can drag Brittany with him to the end, it’s game over. But even if they can’t beat Michael in competitions moving forward, Monte or Turner would have a shot at beating Michael in a jury vote. He’s not wrong, depending on how all of this information is presented. Monte feels like Michael and Brittany are trying to act like saints, meanwhile they forced Turner’s hand and practically forced him to nominate Kyle for eviction last week. It sounds like if Monte, Turner and Terrance would have had more time to sit with the information Michael and Brittany told them, things may have played out differently.

8:35 p.m. — Monte knows he won’t make the final two with Michael or Brittany. Turner agrees. All they need to do is win one Veto and get rid of one of them. Meanwhile, Taylor and Brittany are catching up in the kitchen. It’s not an easy path to the end for them if they want to hitch on Michael’s wagon. Taylor tells Brittany, “We could really be the final two.” I love that she’s taking it there. There’s no way either of them can beat Michael. I was going to say Brittany isn’t stupid, but it turns out, in fact, she is. At least in this game. In the Diary Room she says everything she’s spilling to Taylor is total garbage and she has no intention of taking out Michael. She thinks nobody realizes how much of a duo they’ve been in this game since Day 2. Oh, silly Brittany. I guarantee nine members of the jury realize exactly how much of a duo you’ve been and Michael has done all the work. It would be a 9-0 landslide. It’s so frustrating to watch people hand over a victory on this show.

8:48 p.m. — Brittany tells Alyssa she’s going to help her relax, but she’s actually trying to hypnotize her. They develop a tight bond and Brittany is feeling good about this relationship. Later, Michael sits down with Terrance. Terrance is filling Michael with garbage and Michael knows it. Terrance refuses to rat out Turner, and in return, he’ll probably go up on the block. Later Alyssa meets with Michael. She breaks down in tears, saying she feels totally useless. If Michael sees value in keeping her she would love to work with him. She confides in him that before Kyle left he told her about an alliance inside the Leftovers called the Pound that was Monte, Joseph, Kyle and Turner. Michael appreciates the info, but he already got that from Kyle himself, well, everything except the name.

8:53 p.m. — Turner sits down with Michael. He’s so paranoid. Michael assures him that Terrance and Alyssa will go on the block. Terrance would be the target in this case since he has thrown both Monte and Taylor’s name around. Turner tells Michael what he wants to hear and promises to keep Michael safe next week if he wins HOH. Michael doesn’t believe him and considers a huge threat to win the game. Later, Brittany says Turner is the biggest threat to their game. Michael doesn’t want to punish Turner for doing the right thing by getting Kyle out last week. It really should have been Brittany or Taylor sent packing.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the nomination ceremony. As expected, Michael nominates Terrance and Alyssa for eviction. Terrance laughs and calls Michael’s move “bullshit.” Suddenly Michael’s jury management isn’t going as well as it was the first half of the game. Michael would prefer Terrance go home, but Brittany still wants to backdoor Turner.